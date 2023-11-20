It is still such a mystery what Donald Trump would do with a second term, aside from his obsessive need to tell us every five seconds. He’s speaking ever more clearly in literal actual Nazi cadences about the how we “will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country.” He’s clearly saying that the greatest threats to America are “the threat from within,” AKA people who aren’t his halfwit white MAGA supporters.

In the very same speeches where he flaps his yap to deny for the millionth time that he’s in to getting peed on, he climbs up the asses of his fellow anti-American authoritarians and dictators, because that’s who he admires. (And to be clear, as bizarrely sad and funny it is that he’s still babbling about the golden showers, it also serves as a reminder that that dumbass overgrown baby cannot let go of any grievance, ever.)

He wants to deports millions of people per year and stick them in concentration camps while they’re waiting.

He wants to fill every job in the federal government with pre-screened traitors, people who would be loyal to him before they are to the country or the Constitution. He feels that the great failing of his first term was that the government was so full of people unwilling to do his bidding without question.

And then there’s this subtle thing he put on his low-rent social media website this weekend:

2024 is our final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our Country, we will rout the Fake News Media, we will evict Joe Biden from the White House, and we will FINISH THE JOB ONCE AND FOR ALL!

“Our final battle.”

“Drive out the globalists.” Wonder what he (((means by that))).

“FINISH THE JOB ONCE AND FOR ALL!”

But what does he mean by all that? It is a mystery wrapped in a conundrum.

When Trump recently used Veterans Day to call his fellow Americans “vermin,” Liz Cheney called out RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel as a collaborator, and yes she chose that word specifically:

“When @GOPChairwoman refuses to condemn the GOP’s leading candidate for using the same Nazi propaganda that mobilized 1930s-40s Germany to evil, it’s fair to assume she’s collaborating,” Cheney wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “History will judge Ronna McDaniel and every republican who is appeasing this dangerous man.”

Fucking straight up.

We said it recently, and we’re going to say it every day we have to until Donald Trump is no longer a threat to Americans, but it is not an unforgivable act of opinion journalism to state out loud that outright fascism might perhaps not be an ideal next phase for American history. And it’s not an unforgivable act of opinion journalism to say out loud that Donald Trump is a fascist. He tells us he is one every day.

Failing to report that is malpractice.

Here’s that handy graphic from MeidasTouch, the one that shows all the Trump words next to the Hitler words, surprise they’re basically the same.

