Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Tuesday toy time.

Harry sez

Throw the mousie now!

#cat life.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-269247801?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4hEdited

Now the GOP is attacking Dolly Parton:

Dolly Parton on her Imagination Library program that Republicans defunded:

"[My daddy] was the smartest man I have ever known, but I knew [...] his inability to read probably kept him from seeing all of his dreams come true. Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission."

https://bsky.app/profile/factpostnews.bsky.social/post/3mndfhqi5f726

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