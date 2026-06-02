Trump in a different CNBC interview from the one we’re talking about today, screengrab

This presidenting thing is hard, especially when everybody hates you and nobody believes your doctors give you dementia tests because you’re smart and you’re the stupidest man in all of human history.

For the latest report on Donald Trump’s parade of absolute failures — the only parade he’ll ever get again at this rate — we go to the man himself, speaking to CNBC’s Eamon Javers yesterday.

JAVERS: Well, I see that markets are moving on this idea that the Iranians say they’re not going to negotiate anymore, and I wonder if you can confirm? TRUMP: What does that mean they are moving?

Trump didn’t know “dumb” had a “b” in it until a week or two ago.

Perspective.

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Javers explained slowly to President Wet Underpants that when markets are “moving” it means they are, well, moving. “Oil is going to get more expensive if the war is not going to come to an end, because the Iranians won’t negotiate. Have the Iranians told you that they’re not going to negotiate, or what is your sense?” he asked.

No, the Iranians didn’t tell Trump that, said Trump. They only talk to the fake news, which makes it fake. “They only want to tell CNN.” (He was talking, again, to CNBC. Also, the Iran news came through Iranian state media.)

JAVERS: Do you think the negotiations are over now, or is this a bluff? TRUMP: I don’t care if they’re over, honestly. I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less. If they’re over, they’re over. If they’re not, you know, I think they took too much time. Frankly, I thought they started to get very boring. They were giving us what we needed, but I think I think they handled the negotiations poorly. It took too long. I thought they were tapping us along that’s all. Yeah, they were.

He has absolutely nothing. He has no idea where the negotiations are, because he’s a pathetic negotiator. He has no strategy. He is bored. This war he started in order to create a problem that had already been solved by his mental and masculine superior Barack Obama, it turns out he lacks the skills to solve it, therefore he is bored.

JAVERS: So, what’s the way forward now? Then, how do you get the strait open now? TRUMP: I’d say there’s about now, well, the strait is already open.

It is not open.

TRUMP: If you think all you have to do is take a look at the many boats that have gone out of there over the last week. You do know that, you know, boats have been leaving, and we have, and we have the blockade, we blockade them, they blockaded the strait, and then we blockaded them, and our blockade is a lot tougher than their blockade.

Trump is blockading the blockade with a stronger blockade, but the strait is open, because look at all these boats. Got it?

Has Trump talked to Benjamin Netanyahu about all this bombing of Lebanon he’s doing? Kind of seems to be a sticking point for Iran?

TRUMP: No, but I’m going to ask him what’s going on with Lebanon. Been fighting a long time, they’ve been fighting a long time.

He’s going to ask him what’s going on.

(He reportedly did ask him what’s going on, and he ended up screaming at Netanyahu on the phone, as if Netanyahu is not the absolute boss of him. “You’re fucking crazy!” he screamed. “You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.” Now Mark Levin is furiously demanding criminal investigations into whoever leaked that embarrassing shit. LOL.)

Does Trump care about oil prices?

JAVERS: Are you worried about oil prices— TRUMP: No

As we said.

Because it’s going to be over soon?

JAVERS: And why not? Are you confident this will be over in a short time, TRUMP: Yeah –

Definitely.

Is the oil market going to be fine?

TRUMP: I think the oil will be dropping like a rock in the very near, you know, the very near distance.

Dropping like a rock in the very near distance! When has Trump ever been wrong about what things cost, now or in the very near distance?

TRUMP: I think oil is going to come down very much. You have 1,700 boats right now that are loaded up with oil, and that’s going to be like an oil gusher.

1,700 boats = one gusher.

TRUMP: So I’m not worried about it at all, and the people understand it, and the only thing I care about, the thing I care about,

He only cares about one thing.

TRUMP: I care about everything,

Actually, he cares about everything.

TRUMP: But the thing I care about most at this point in life is that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.

Thank God Barack Obama negotiated that in 2015! Trump should find the guy that boned that whole deal up.

TRUMP: And if they want to try and have a new nuclear weapon, I will blow them up to kingdom come.

The same kingdom come that didn’t actually destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities the first few times Trump and Secretary Shitfaced did it?

But about those gas prices again:

TRUMP: It’ll go down very quickly as soon as it’s over, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. Once you explain that this is all about Iran having a nuclear weapon, people are willing to pay a little bit more,

Not really.

TRUMP: And but it’ll, it’ll happen very quickly, and as soon as that happens, gasoline will get down to $1.85 like it was in Iowa three months ago. I was in Iowa, was $1.85 a gallon, and when it was really getting low.

Translation: Trump is never getting out of this war, which he and Pete Hegseth lost on the first day.

Trump continued to dementia-babble, as he always does. He said NATO should help us with the Strait of Hormuz, they need the strait, we don’t need the strait — Trump doesn’t understand how oil markets work, or any markets — and NATO would help us “if I wanted them to.” Does he want them to, though?

TRUMP: I want them to. We don’t need them. We don’t need NATO. They were very, very weak and very sad. What they said, they said we’ll help you as soon as the war is over. NATO, Europe has lost its way. They have a tremendous immigration problem, and they have a tremendous energy problem, because all they want to do is build windmills all over the place, so anyway.

Trump wants them to but he doesn’t need them because they are weak and sad and full of windmills, it is very tremendous and upsetting, and tremendously upsetting.

Well this all makes sense.

How will Trump fail tomorrow?

Only the universe and God know.

OPEN THREAD until then.

[CNBC]

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