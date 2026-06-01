Ready for his by-myself birthday party! Screengrab from one of the times President Dementia Toddler has gotten to wear a special cowboy hat this year.

They really have him convinced that the dementia tests he’s seemingly required to take at every doctor’s visit now are IQ tests, and that they’re giving them to him because they’re so impressed with his intelligence. It’s the gold-plated dimwit dementia tyrant version of hiding a dog’s pill in a fucking hot dog.

Here’s dipshit:

The results of my Physical Examination, taken at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, and just released, were extremely good. Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test,

How many lies have they told him about the same exact dementia test every dementia patient takes? “Approved”? By whom? Have they told him it’s been “approved” by a team of experts who think his brain is a very good brain?

“High difficulty”?

He continued:

I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence.’

It is not.

“Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row.

It is very rare that people are required to take four dementia tests in a row, unless they have severe and rapidly advancing dementia. And if they are lying to him and telling him it’s a smart guy test, they’re probably also lying to him and telling him he’s perfectly picked out “camel” every time.

“All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it!”

OK.

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Wow. All of this is just wow.

We may have another whole entire piece today on the mean judge that just ordered Trump’s name to be taken off the Kennedy Center, and the nuclear weapons-grade temper tantrum Trump is having in his panties about it — HE DIDN’T WANT IT ANYWAY! — but on top of the AI slop posting sprees Grandpa Dementia has been having this weekend, the Kennedy Center tantrum was a true cherry on top:

“DronePort.”

Because Trump needs to drone people from the White House roof. Can’t defend the entire city of DC with “rifles and pistols” anymore. Not to mention muskets, we bet! You know, the guns that existed when President Old Balls was born.

This is also the man who spent his weekend having weapons-grade panty tantrums about all the artists pulling out of the Great American Hitler Hootenanny State Fair, now announcing that he, the most mocked and hated loser God ever expelled from His holy back door, will headline the Hitler Hootenanny.

“The yips” … does not mean what Donald Trump apparently thinks it means. These artists are not nervous. They are not experiencing a sudden mental disconnect that’s not allowing them to perform their art. It’s not like Simone Biles getting the twisties. They simply don’t want to be associated with an event and president that are less popular and (we’ve heard) smell worse than prolapsed anal warts.

But Trump thinks he’s Elvis, even without a guitar. And he thinks America isn’t the laughingstock of the world now, for all manner of reasons related to the failures of his leadership.

SO, BY COPY OF THIS TRUTH — that’s a thing he types, he who says his dementia test revealed extreme intelligence, he who takes dementia tests every time he goes to the doctor, probably even when he goes to the cankle dentist — he hereby demands that the concert where all the artists canceled their appearances to be canceled, because ACTUALLY IT’LL BE MUCH BETTER AND HOTTER AND MORE EXCITING THIS WAY, this is really what he wanted in the first place, and really, it’s a lot easier that nobody came to his birthday party, because that means all the cake is FOR HIM.

Maybe he can show the four mouthbreathers, incels and child rapists who show up to his replacement Stupid Hitler rally how good he is at identifying “camel.” Just put up a projector and let Grandpa show off.

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