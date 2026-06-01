Wonkette

Wonkette

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FrancescoTheMagnificent's avatar
FrancescoTheMagnificent
7h

Comments? What the fuck is there to say?

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
7h

I had a hemorrhagic fucking stroke in November '24 (guess why!?!?) and they don't even make ME take these damn things.

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