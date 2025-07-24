Wonkette

Doktor Zoom
2h

Good grief, you dopes, try some fucking discernment. The fact that Ortiz got thrown into the mix, and the fact that Trump is treating this as a propaganda win, *doesn't* mean the other Americans held by Venezuela were also bad people or MAGAs.

By all accounts they were plain old tourists or business people (yes, evil enough maybe) scooped up for the purpose of having hostages to hold for leverage with America. And per at least one of the several sources I saw, the guy making the "OK" sign in the picture meant it in the old-fashioned OK sense, not the 4-chan white supremacy sense.

𝕺𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖉
2h

OT: DD and Spouse made it in time to say goodbye to a Very Good Dog. DD texted me, and said, “She raised her head, and looked at something behind me, and grinned. I think she was ready for the next adventure.”

I told her that was her dog’s gift to her, and it would stay with her. I’m so glad she held on so that they could say goodbye.

