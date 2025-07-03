Kilmar Abrego Garcia with his senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland

Today in criminal court in Tennessee, in the case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia on made-up trumped up GANG SMUGGLE EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE! charges as clownishly stupid as the sound of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s voice when she’s effusively praising Donald Trump, the judge ordered the government to stop maligning Kilmar in public statements. (In the literal gentlest terms possible.)

It’s too bad they can’t do the same regarding Fox News guests/Turning Point USA trash who are out there saying Kilmar “killed Americans” and then having to very reluctantly and snippily apologize for it.

But spokespeople of the US government have been lying viciously and profusely about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran man they admit they human trafficked to slave torture prison in El Salvador entirely by mistake, who was supposed to be protected from deportation, and who languished in that prison while the Trump Nazi regime pretended it was helpless to get him back. (His senator, Chris Van Hollen, managed to get in and see him.)

You know, until the Justice Department had time to make up something to charge him with, so they could immediately indict him criminally and put him through a Russian-style show trial.

PREVIOUSLY ON THIS MATTER.

We imagine nobody out there was laboring under the misapprehension that things in the CECOT torture prison were blowjobs, candy canes, and Michelin-starred meals, but Kilmar’s lawyers decided to let the court and the country know in a filing yesterday exactly what Kilmar experienced there. Because the historical record needs to show it. Because our eyes do not need to be distracted by Pam Bondi’s Stephen Miller’s Department of Justice and its clownfucking lies they made up about crimes criminal mastermind Kilmar Abrego Garcia allegedly criminally masterminded.

This isn’t part of the fake criminal case in Tennessee, though. This is in the case Kilmar’s wife filed in Maryland federal court, against the Trump regime.

Here is the full amended complaint from Abrego Garcia’s lawyers. It details the circumstances of the case, the lies the Trump regime has told alleging gang affiliations and whatnot, lies for which the government has zero evidence. It accounts for his encounters with immigration authorities. Etc. The whole thing. On page 20, line 110, it gets into what happened in El Salvador.

We’re going to excerpt a lot without much comment, because Kilmar’s story deserves to stand on its own.

You’re about to read some things, steel yourself.

116. Plaintiff Abrego Garcia reports that he was subjected to severe mistreatment upon arrival at CECOT, including but not limited to severe beatings, severe sleep deprivation, inadequate nutrition, and psychological torture. […] 120. Upon arrival at CECOT, the detainees were greeted by a prison official who stated, “Welcome to CECOT. Whoever enters here doesn’t leave.” Plaintiff Abrego Garcia was then forced to strip, issued prison clothing, and subjected to physical abuse including being kicked in the legs with boots and struck on his head and arms to make him change clothes faster. His head was shaved with a zero razor, and he was frog-marched to cell 15, being struck with wooden batons along the way. By the following day, Plaintiff Abrego Garcia had visible bruises and lumps all over his body. 121. In Cell 15, Plaintiff Abrego Garcia and 20 other Salvadorans were forced to kneel from approximately 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM, with guards striking anyone who fell from exhaustion. During this time, Plaintiff Abrego Garcia was denied bathroom access and soiled himself. The detainees were confined to metal bunks with no mattresses in an overcrowded cell with no windows, bright lights that remained on 24 hours a day, and minimal access to sanitation. 122. After approximately one week at CECOT, prison director Osiris Luna and other officials separated the 21 Salvadorans who had arrived together. Twelve individuals with visible gang-related tattoos were moved to another cell, while Plaintiff Abrego Garcia remained with eight others who, like him, upon information and belief had no gang affiliations or tattoos. 123. As reflected by his segregation, the Salvadoran authorities recognized that Plaintiff Abrego Garcia was not affiliated with any gang and, at around this time, prison officials explicitly acknowledged that Plaintiff Abrego Garcia’s tattoos were not gang-related, telling him “your tattoos are fine.” 124. While at CECOT, prison officials repeatedly told Plaintiff Abrego Garcia that they would transfer him to the cells containing gang members who, they assured him, would “tear” him apart. 125. Indeed, Plaintiff Abrego Garcia repeatedly observed prisoners in nearby cells who he understood to be gang members violently harm each other with no intervention from guards or personnel. Screams from nearby cells would similarly ring out throughout the night without any response from prison guards on personnel. 126. During his first two weeks at CECOT, Plaintiff Abrego Garcia suffered a significant deterioration in his physical condition and lost approximately 31 pounds (dropping from approximately 215 pounds to 184 pounds).

There’s more worth reading in the filing, should you be interested. All the lies Trump told about their inability to get Kilmar back, and more.

This is what the Salvadoran officials at CECOT did to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, at the behest and upon the requests of the sick, vile, criminal, evil, Hitlerian Trump regime.

It’s important to read, so that we all may know exactly what evils the Nazi Trump regime is subjecting people to, people who are innocent, people whose worst “crime” was to try to find a better life in the United States, who were naive enough to believe they might be allowed to find it.

So that we would think about those who are still there, like sweet Andry, the gay hairdresser who apparently the Trump Nazis hate so much they’re probably getting off on people’s moral outrage that he’s still trapped in that hellhole.

So that we will stay outraged, and not become numb to that daily, hourly onslaught of evil these depraved pieces of MAGA shit hurl at us.

This is what’s being done in our name. Happy fucking Independence Day or whatever. Maybe someday if we fight hard enough the day might mean something again.

[complaint]

