Trump Sentencing Postponed Again And Are You F*cking Kidding Us With This
We were really looking forward to this.
We have had this vision in our head for a few days now, of Kamala Harris at the end of her September 10 debate against convicted felon Donald Trump. After 90 minutes of listening to him yammer, Harris gives her closing statement, smiles gamely as George Stephanopoulos thanks the candidates for participating, walks across the stage, shakes Trump’s hand in a spirit of friendly competitiveness, leans in close, and whispers to him, “Good luck at your criminal sentencing next week.”
Alas, it is not to be. Today, Justice Juan Merchan delayed sentencing Trump for his conviction on 34 felony counts of extreme dicktitude. Now instead of facing the music on September 18, Trump will not hear his punishment until November 26. By which point he might have been re-elected President of the United States.
Grrrr, Donald Trump is the luckiest lump of grievance and spittle to despoil the public square in ever.
In his letter announcing his decision, Merchan noted that Trump’s lawyers had requested the delay last month on the grounds that they needed more time to pursue “appellate options,” and also to avoid the “politically prejudicial” effects of being sentenced for all the crime he did and for which he was duly convicted.
In short, Trump didn’t want to be sentenced before the election on November 5, because then people would be reminded, as if they needed more reminders, that he’s a huge criminal who loves to do crime.
Merchan justified his decision thusly:
[T]he imposition of sentence will be adjourned to avoid any appearance — however unwarranted — that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching Presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate.
But whether or not one candidate is due to serve prison time for a felony conviction is kind of an important issue! If voters know Donald Trump is going to prison or at least paying huge fines or whatever punishment the court imposes, that could affect the election. By seeking to avoid affecting the election, the judge has made a decision that affects the election!
Granted there is no really correct choice here. One side or the other would always howl about fairness and affecting the election. Which is why Merchan should have just imposed the damn sentence and gotten it over with. If Trump’s fans want to use it as motivation to drag their knuckles down to the nearest polling station to vote, fine. If Trump’s lawyers want to use the timing of the sentencing as fuel in all their appeals, they are welcome to do so.
The Court is a fair, impartial, and apolitical institution. Adjourning decision on the motion and sentencing, if such is required, should dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision or imposed sentence either to give an advantage to, or to create a disadvantage for, any political party and for any candidate for any office.
We have news for you, Judge, which we’re pretty sure you already know: Donald Trump is going to claim the court is biased and Sleepy Joe and the Deep State are conspiring to treasonously keep him from his rightful election win no matter when you sentence him.
This is the second time Merchan has delayed Trump’s sentencing. As he mentions in his letter, the original sentencing was scheduled for July 11. But on July 1, the Supreme Court released its idiotic “the president gets to do whatever crimes he wants while in office just so long as that president is Donald Trump” decision, and Merchan was forced to postpone levying punishment while he examined how this permissive new federal legal doctrine might affect state cases such as this one.
The silver lining here is that Trump will now get sentenced (maybe!) while he’s in the middle of also losing however many dozens of frivolous legal challenges he’s filing after November 5. So there is a chance he will spend the holidays even more miserable than normal. Good.
"Today, Justice Juan Merchan delayed sentencing Trump for his conviction on 34 felony counts of extreme dicktitude."
In a way, I can't blame Justice Merchan for the delay. He has been set up to establish some sort of precedent for sentencing a disgraced and disgraceful ex-POTUS for criminal actions. The conviction still stands, so either way come 5 Nov we will still have a choice between a youngish former Prosecutor and state AG and a convicted felon.
Had the Fulvous Flatulence been thrown behind bars the screaming and shouting of "election interference" from the MAGAverse would have been deafening. Being incarcerated does not prevent a candidate from garnering votes or continuing their campaign. In 1920 Eugene Debs was in prison while still being on the ballot for POTUS; in fact he received just under 1 million votes (~3% of total votes cast):
"On Nov. 2, 1920, Eugene V. Debs received one million votes in the U.S. presidential election on the Socialist Party ticket while in prison. He was serving a 10 year sentence" https://www.zinnedproject.org/news/tdih/debs-received-million-votes/
-or-
"In the election of 1920, Eugene V. Debs, the Socialist Party presidential candidate, polled nearly a million votes without ever hitting the campaign trail." https://www.brandeis.edu/now/2023/april/eugene-debs-tom-doherty.html
IOW, Merchan was given a choice of imprisoning the Amber Ardipithecus ramidus and being accused of interfering in a presidential campaign while accomplishing nothing (other than to make a majority of us feel good, IMO), or sentence him after the election.
Plus, until the MAGAdroids stamp the Constitution null and void a POTUS cannot pardon someone (including himself) convicted of a state crime and not a federal one:
"The President’s clemency power is conferred by Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the Constitution of the United States, which provides: “The President . . . shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment. ... An offense that violates a state law is not an offense against the United States. A person who wishes to seek a pardon or a commutation of sentence for a state offense should contact the authorities of the state in which the conviction occurred." [Let's see the SCOTUS "Originalists" like that fine person: Clarence Thomas, dance around this Constitutional clause.] https://www.justice.gov/pardon/frequently-asked-questions
"By seeking to avoid affecting the election, the judge has made a decision that affects the election!"
Judge Merchan is in a lose-lose situation; holding to the (modified) original Sep sentencing date would have been seen as election interference by some, and not holding to the date will be seen as election interference by others. I'd wager that if Merchan followed through with sentencing he'd have stayed it until after the election.
"Which is why Merchan should have just imposed the damn sentence and gotten it over with. If Trump’s fans want to use it as motivation to drag their knuckles down to the nearest polling station to vote, fine."
Even though I agree with the idea of not dragging the proceedings out any longer let's put the shoe on the other foot for a moment. The same logic towards motivation still works if reversed: if *not* sentencing the Mango Malignancy increases Dem voter turn-out, fine.
"But on July 1, the Supreme Court released its idiotic “the president gets to do whatever crimes he wants while in office just so long as that president is Donald Trump”"
Despite the SCOTUS asshattery, they seemed to fail to address at least one key point: how do crimes committed before becoming POTUS (the NY fraud case, which was done to prevent bad press coming out before the election) or after (retaining files and documents in violation of the PRA*) fall under the concept of Presidential Immunity?
(* The Dull Orange Depends wearing Dullard and his lawyers have been trying to spin his retention as allowable under the PRA passed in 1978 and updated in 2014, but I'm not buying the bovine scat they're selling:
"The Presidential Records Act (PRA) of 1978, 44 U.S.C. ß2201-2209, governs the official records of Presidents and Vice Presidents that were created or received after January 20, 1981....
* Requires that the President and his staff take all practical steps to file personal records separately from Presidential records. [And to keep clothing separated from both.]
...
* Establishes that Presidential records automatically transfer into the legal custody of the Archivist as soon as the President leaves office." https://www.archives.gov/presidential-libraries/laws/1978-act.html)
