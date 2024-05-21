Lucky you, it’s cats week! Photo by Xeriss on Unsplash

Donald Trump’s fake twitter account posted a 30-second video Monday that imagined future headlines about Trump’s wonderful successes, like winning the 2024 election in a landslide, closing the border and deporting “15 million illegals,” and ending all war and crime forever. It was a pretty standard fan-made video just fapping for fascism. But apparently nobody on Team Trump noticed the subheading beneath the all-caps banner headline “What’s next for America?” There, in smaller but still legible all-caps type, was the dumb phrase “Strength significantly increased by the creation of a unified Reich.”

The Washington Post reports (gift link) that the video was posted Monday and still up on Trump’s Truth Social account early today, but it’s been deleted since then. But not before copies and screenshots were posted all over the place. Here’s a screenshot of the phrase’s first appearance, and its reprise at the end of the video, from the Biden campaign’s tweet calling attention to the Nazi rhetoric:

Other imaginary headlines in the video trumpeted “Economy Booms! American Prosperity is Back!” “Border Is Closed: 15 Million Illegal Aliens Deported,” “Peace Through Strength: President Trump Rejects Globalist Warmongering, Puts America First, Issues FAFO Executive Order,” “Law & Order Restored,” and “American Dream Restored.”

Here’s a copy of the video, which you are under no obligation to watch.

In its tweet about the video, the Biden campaign wrote, “Trump posts a new ad foreshadowing a second Trump term that says he will create a ‘UNIFIED REICH,’ echoing Nazi Germany.”

Biden-Harris campaign spokesperson James Singer followed that up with a tweeted statement outlining the many times Trump has said antisemitic stuff, echoed fascist terms, and hung out with white supremacists, adding,

“America, stop scrolling and pay attention. Donald Trump is not playing games; he is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a 'unified reich.' Parroting 'Mein Kampf’ while you warn of a bloodbath if you lose is the type of unhinged behavior you get from a guy who knows that democracy continues to reject his extreme vision of chaos, division, and violence.”

The Associated Press notes that the phrase appears to have been copied out of a Wikipedia article on World War I, which said that “German industrial strength and production had significantly increased after 1871, driven by the creation of a unified Reich, French indemnity payments, and the annexation of Alsace-Lorraine.”

We’ll add that a few of the legible portions of the fake newspaper text appear to have also just copied that Wikipedia article verbatim, as a sort of Kaiser-hugging lorem ipsum.

See, it was actually a reference to the Second Reich, not Hitler’s third go-round, and so everything is fine! Or maybe the assholes who made the video just thought multiple references to a “unified Reich” would be way cool. Honestly, is there really that much difference between unifying a Reich and having a rug that really ties the room together, man?

While we’re sure the blue checkmarked idiots on Twitter will now seize on that first explanation to say it was a valid, inoffensive reference to history, the Trump campaign had the sense to blame an underling and declare it a regrettable mistake that no longer matters.

In a statement, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the video was not produced by the campaign and that it was posted while Trump was in court in New York on Monday for his ongoing hush money trial. The video, she said, “was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word.”

The great thing about MAGAworld is that not only does the once and maybe future president (and his people) boost content from random accounts that flatter him, you also can’t complain when there’s some Nazi imagery in there because it’s all just a coincidence or an accident — he’s never even read Mein Kampf, after all. Everything will surely be fine once The Great Man is reelected, becomes dictator (but only for a day), and the blood of our country is no longer poisoned by vermin who must be eradicated.

And the occasional Nazi imagery or references? They’re all in your head, silly, just like the gas lights haven’t dimmed at all.

