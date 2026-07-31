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Alexander Roth's avatar
Alexander Roth
3h

All of that is incredible, but to make Ivory COAST a LANDLOCKED country is special.

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
3h

Just because OpenAI can't produce an accurate map of Africa from readily available and searchable sources doesn't mean it shouldn't get hundreds of billions of investment.

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