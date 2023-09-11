Trump bragging in 2020 about the dementia test he says he aced in 2018.

In the year of our Lord 2018, Donald Trump took a dementia test, administered by former White House doctor and now batshit Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, the one whose voice did quiver as he raved about how strong and healthy Trump’s body was. (He called Trump a 6-foot-3-inch 239-pound man. As we all know Trump has recently revised that lie downward.)

Trump bragged and bragged about how good he did on the dementia test. He got a 30 out of 30, which means NO QUESTIONS WRONG! It was the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, and the fact he got a gold star on it meant he was able to correctly identify “camel,” in a picture where two out of the three drawings were not even camel!

He had to answer questions like “What do banana and orange have in common?”

He had to memorize five words and say them in order, like “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” That was a hard one! Trump bragged and bragged about acing that dementia question in 2020. Not acing it in 2020, we mean he was still bragging about the 2018 test in 2020.

And he is still bragging about it today, in 2023. Five full years later. Which, you know, look, putting aside our suspicions that somehow Russia rigged the dementia test of him, we just would mildly suggest that five years later, it might be time for him to go to the DMV for a renewal. Can he identify “camel” this year?

Here are two back-to-back posts Trump made in the middle of the afternoon yesterday:

In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality. Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT. Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!

“Mentality.” That word does not mean what he thinks it means. And “coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden” does not grammar what he thinks it grammars.

But oh my God, the way his little stubby child-sized paws mash down the all caps so he can type “ACED IT,” about the dementia test he allegedly aced, five years ago.

And now he hereby challenges the entire Murdoch family and Joe Biden and the staff of the Wall Street Journal to “acuity tests!”

And then:

Page 2: I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me!

Uh oh! What kind of test will Donald Trump come up with? Will they also have to identify “camel?”

We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players.

Oh! A golf test! Because Donald Trump just won another golf tournament!

You betcha. That is a thing that happened. Definitely.

To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 “settlement.” MORONS!!!

Well OK. We guess the challenge has been issued. We are sure the Murdoch family and Joe Biden and the WSJ leadership will get back to Trump about taking the golf dementia test as soon as oh fuck off, old crazy shitbag.

To really drive home how this moron’s brain appears to be stuck in a constant loop of inferior white man grievances spelled out in the only 250 words he appears to know, below is Trump in 2020, bragging about that dementia test and making literally the exact same demands of Joe Biden. Nothing about it is new.

And yes, comparing this video to the Truth Social posts above, it does appear that Trump’s brain has become more addled, more broken, more decomposed, since then.

You know that scene in 2001: A Space Odyssey where HAL 9000 is getting shut down?

That’s all we have to say about that. Watch the clip.

[h/t JoeMyGod]

