Welcome to our new feature at Wonkette, NO FUCKING SHIT. The title seems self-explanatory, but just in case you’re all drunk at 1 p.m. on a Friday, this is a feature where we find some news story whose truth was obvious months or even years ago, but which wingnut Republicans are claiming to have just discovered is happening, and they are shocked, SHOCKED, we tell you!

Today in NO FUCKING SHIT, we have reports that various supporters of convicted felon Donald Trump — nope, typing that still doesn’t get old — are suddenly discovering that some of Hair Hitler’s most well-known campaign promises might result in disaster for various industries and geographic areas of America. Just like various members of the reality-based community have been saying for years would happen.

Shoot, we’re pretty sure this all happened during Trump’s first term, but Americans apparently don’t have the memory that God gave tree stumps, so here we are.

This time around, Peach Pol Pot has promised again and again and again to unravel the Inflation Reduction Act, which was Joe Biden’s signature legislative achievement. The IRA poured money for various projects, particularly some related to green energy, into the economy, and mostly to the red districts where we have been told over and over, ad nauseum, that the Real Americans live.

Trump, though, thinks the IRA is a bad deal, not because it actually is in any way, but because someone else made it. Kind of like how he thought Obama’s deal with Iran on nuclear weapons was bad, so he pulled the United States out of it and now Iran’s nuclear weapons program is farther along than it otherwise would have been if he hadn’t. President Deals, baby!

About 80 percent of the money for clean energy manufacturing in the IRA went to Republican congressional districts. (And there could have been even more money, but Joe Manchin sucks.) Trump, however, hates anything environmentally sound, and he has spent years claiming that any investments in green manufacturing and technology will cause massive job losses.

In fact, the exact opposite has been true. Green manufacturing has been an absolute boon for employment, and for technology and products manufactured in America, which is allegedly what Trump and his nativist goons have wanted.

For example, one state that benefited greatly from IRA money is Georgia, which went for Trump and might wind up with some regrets:

Beth Camp, a Republican state representative who supports Mr. Trump, said she worried that the president-elect’s plan to repeal much of the climate law could be “detrimental” and leave factories “sitting empty” in Georgia. “I would hate to see that suddenly get pulled without looking at it very intently and very closely to see the economic impact to those communities,” said Ms. Camp, who represents the Concord area.

Another Republican Georgia state rep said that he’s open to some repeals, just not the ones that might affect him, thank you very much. He told the Times that changing or ending the IRA’s tax credits could reduce demand for the solar panels that are manufactured at a large factory in his district:

“So much money has been spent building these facilities,” said Mr. Carpenter, who represents the Dalton area. “The last thing you want to do is get it all built, and then jobs disappear.”

NO. FUCKING. SHIT.

Greg Sargent at The New Republic points out that Georgia officials are suddenly noticing that undocumented immigrants are a huge part of other industries, such as construction and agriculture, which are booming in that state.

Sargent also notes some Republicans who are suddenly very, very worried that all those mass deportations of undocumented migrants, which has been a central plank of Trump’s since literally the first 30 seconds of his campaign kickoff speech in June of 2015, might have a detrimental effect on the agriculture industry in other states as well:

GOP Representative John Duarte, who just lost his seat in the elections, explicitly tells Reuters that farming interests in his California district depend on undocumented immigrants — and that Trump should exempt many from removal. Duarte and industry representatives want more avenues created for migrants to work here legally — the precise opposite of what Trump promised.

People in a wide swath of industries are saying stuff like this. Meanwhile, Trump border czar Tom Homan, the blustery sack of garbage who looks like an evil Pillsbury Doughboy, has been all over the news in recent weeks telling anyone who will listen that the deportation forces are not planning for any exemptions at the moment. Sure they are going to concentrate on going after criminals first — like they actually factually did not the first time around, letting actual murderers go so they could focus on locking up families — but the nativist MAGA dimwits think every person who is undocumented is here illegally and is ipso facto a criminal. So, good luck!

What will likely happen in the end is what happened during Trump’s first go-round of kakistocracy. Elected officials and representatives of various industries will approach Trump, kiss his ass, tell him he is the greatest leader of any nation since Alexander the Great took a break from conquering the known world for a round of binge drinking, and to please in his benevolence not target the workers in their industry for deportation. And it will work.

Four more years of saying “I told you so” for us! It’s the story of Sisyphus, but stupid.

[New York Times / New Republic / Reuters]

