Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2hEdited

"For Canada, Swedish fighter jets will surely do fine!"

They're cheaper because you have to build them yourself.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Prostate of Dorian Gray's avatar
Prostate of Dorian Gray
2h

You know what makes me the angriest? All of it, every fucking dumbass bit of it. The smirking assholes in his cabinet, the joy of the idiots that voted for this, the press pretending they can't figure out the difference, all of it.

Reply
Share
3 replies
450 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture