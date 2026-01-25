Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Worriedman's avatar
Worriedman
13m

I'm worried about that frog.

Reply
Share
1 reply
vorpal 🚫♔'s avatar
vorpal 🚫♔
15mEdited

Whatever my fellow Canucks think of Carney (I wasn't wild about him but voted in our Liberal MP in my riding) that was an impressive speech.

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture