Former president Donald Trump is not shy about having an Arya Stark list of names of people on whom he plans to exact revenge if he ever gets his stumpy fingers on the presidency again. And pasty-faced hog-huntin’ billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is on it! Twoofed the owner of a rival, failing platform on Tuesday:

“All I can say is that if I’m elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!”

With all the freaky shit in Project 2025 and Trump’s Agenda 47, it’s perhaps been a little overlooked that both plans call for Trump taking complete control of the FCC and FTC, which will effectively let Trump ban any platform on the Internet that lets people be mean to him. Facebook is clearly first on the list, and Wonkette is probably second. Trump has called Facebook the Enemy of The People, which briefly tanked its stock, and reversed his endorsement of a TikTok ban, claiming that a ban would give Facebook even more reach.

Why’s he trying to chuck the Zuck? Facebook still allows ads that claim the 2020 election was stolen. But apparently Trump is super mad about being kicked off the platform for two years after January 6, though he was allowed back in 2023. And he’s extra super mad that in 2020 Zuckerberg and his wife donated $400 million to help fund election offices, going against the GOP priority of breaking them. And he’s mega-wet-hen-pig-biting-yabba-dabba-doo mad that Facebook’s audience is massive and still growing. Even though you might not know many people who use it any more. Facebook had three billion daily users as of May 2024, and Trump’s Truth Social had … 76,463 — or about two Wonkettes worth (our traffic’s down). So if Trump wants disinformation, he can’t spread his own, artisanally, and instead is beholden to Elmo, the Zuck, bot farms and white supremacist yeehaws on TikTok and YouTubes to do it for him.

Mark Zuckerberg never thought that a certain leopard would eat his face. He’s been happy to profit from election denialism, vaccine denialism, pizzagate, chemtrails, and “mommy” Facebook groups that urge parents to make Autistic kids drink bleach. Scary stuff, when about 43 percent of adults in the US say that they “regularly” turn to Facebook for news.

Many People Have Said that Facebook disinformation is exactly what got Trump elected in 2016 in the very first place! Short version, Cambridge Analytica harvested 87 million users’ personal data from Facebook to serve them up targeted political ads, many from Russia. Facebook’s News Feed feature puts users in information echo chambers, radicalizing them and leading them to inflammatory content that rustled their jimmies, which Facebook calls “engagement.” Just six Facebook pages from a Russian troll farm in St. Petersburg had posts that were shared 340 million times. The Russians are отличный at engagement!

But Trump’s gratitude at the Zuckerbot sure was short-lived, and the Zuckster is still not deeply enough in the bag to pass the right-wing purity test anyway. Welp, let that be a lesson to you, Trump-enablers!

Share

Donate one time!