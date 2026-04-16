Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
27m

Providing less housing for migrant children will teach that Pope guy his lesson!

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What A Debacle's avatar
What A Debacle
34mEdited

OT> Remember yesterday?

Specifically the Turning Point USA shindig that no one went to, and Erika Kirk didn't show because of "security concerns", but it was safe enough for JD Vance??

And everyone was like "hmmm, that make no sense, guys?!"

I solved the case: the REASON it was safe for JD Vance but NOT for Erika Kirk IS BECAUSE the threat came from one USHA VANCE!

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