Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Zimny's avatar
Dave Zimny
3h

"(If you haven’t yet read that story, be sure to catch up on it, unless of course you know it’s too much right now. A lot of things are just too much right now.)"

As a retired political scientist, I consider it my duty to keep reading these harrowing reports, but I don't know if I can continue much longer. I seem to be beyond outrage; my most frequent responses to these news items are nausea and despair. If the arc of the moral universe truly bends toward justice, there must and there will be a REQUITAL for these atrocities. I just hope I'm still alive to see it....

Reply
Share
3 replies
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
3h

This whole regime is filled with evil people, but DHS and ICE are the worst.

Reply
Share
3 replies
393 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture