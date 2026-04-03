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Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
2dEdited

Media logic: Democrats lose because they insult voters and hurt their feelings. Also, they’re out of touch elitist who don’t care about the avrage American.

Trump: I hate everything and everyone! You’re all losers and I’m the greatest ever. I will punish all of you and make you suffer! No Medicare, no Medicaid, no relief of any kind. Your affordability concerns are fake! I don’t care about any of you, I only care about my big gaudy golden ballroom!

Media: Trump just might be the greatest messenger in politics of all time! OMG! We love him so much! 😍

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2d

"We have to take care of one thing: military protection. We have to guard the country.”

There have been studies that show conservatives have over developed amygdala which mean they feel fear more than other people.

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