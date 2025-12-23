Wonkette

Trump Class is an oxymoron

“The US Navy will lead the design of these ships along with me because I’m a very aesthetic person.”

Barack Obama had to prove every day he wasn't "like the other Blacks." Barack Obama had to be 99th percentile at everything to even get an acknowledgement of any competence for the job. He had to prove every fucking day that he was a goddamn AMERICAN. Same with Kamala Harris, who many of the same assholes accused of "sleeping her way to the top." (There is no set of genitals good enough to get people to elect you to statewide office 3x PLUS being part of a winning Presidential ticket.)

I look at the fetid word salad spewing from this gibbering pricktator's puckered cloaca and I just get so angry. This dipshit frequently demeans Black officeholders as "Low-IQ." It's his favorite insult for Black people in general.

I really just take this personally. I know I shouldn't. But reflected in this creature's boundless ignorance...his PROUD ignorance, I see every person that looks down on me. I see every Dunning-Kruger-afflicted failure-to-launch asshole who thinks that you get all the "handouts" and the DEI just because you are Black. I look at the incompetent assholes that infest this fascist, racist, ethnonationalist transnational criminal syndicate he heads, and I see a consistent middle finger.

Americans look at this dolt and think that he's better than the talented Black woman who had to walk an obstacle course backward in heels to have the chance to go toe-to-toe with him. The scion of unearned privilege.

Between this and the CECOT video I think I'm just done for today. I'm not done with America because I can't be. We all have to remember the mission in 2026. The only chance of a *semblance* of a check on Maladministration 2.0 is a Democratic impeachment+removal majority. Just do the thing. Ignore the moneybegs if you must. Just do the vote. And make sure for god's sake you check your registrations and check them often...especially in unreconstructed state-based regimes of terror.

