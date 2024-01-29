Known rapist and insurrectionist Donald Trump has won the first two Republican presidential parties — mostly because the GOP is irredeemable — and now he’s bored and wants his remaining opponent Nikki Haley to hurry up and submit to him. She still insists on staying in the race that has technically just begun, so Trump decided to just go ahead and call off the primary. It’s one of his classic coup moves.

David Bossie, a Republican National Committee member from Maryland, had sent around a resolution that proclaimed “all evidence negates the possibility of a mathematical path forward to the 2024 Republican nomination by any candidate other than President Trump, our presumptive nominee.”

The actual nominee will need to win a majority of available delegates (1,215). Not President Trump currently has 32 delegates to Haley’s 18. FiveThirtyEight — if you still pay attention to anything Nate Silver-related — breaks down how demographically speaking, Trump is well on his way to clinching the nomination, while it’s likely to only get worse for Haley. This is sort of a democracy, though, and we don’t just call elections based on computer predictions. HAL 9000 can’t yet rule out Haley 2024.

The RNC is supposed to remain impartial during the primary, but Bossie insists it’s been super impartial already and provided “a level playing field” with “robust, issues-focused” debates that Trump skipped with no penalty.

“RESOLVED that the Republican National Committee hereby declares President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of President of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode welcoming supporters of all candidates as valued members of Team Trump 2024,” the resolution reads.

While this craven toadying is in line with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel saying earlier this week, “We need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is Donald Trump,” the RNC officially endorsing Trump as the presumptive nominee with all the benefits therein would effectively put the RNC in direct opposition to Haley, who insists she’s “not dead yet.”

Trump, that humble lover of democracy, came out in opposition to the resolution on his Truth Social hate site.

“While I greatly appreciate the Republican National Committee (RNC) wanting to make me their PRESUMPTIVE NOMINEE, and while they have far more votes than necessary to do it, I feel, for the sake of PARTY UNITY, that they should NOT go forward with this plan, but that I should do it the “Old Fashioned” way, and finish the process off AT THE BALLOT BOX.”

If you believe any of that, you’re probably already planning to vote for Trump so I don’t know why you’re even reading this. It won’t surprise everyone else to learn that Trump very much wanted the resolution to pass.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins reported on Friday, “A source tells me that Trump was on board with this resolution [and] initially that his campaign had signed off on it. But then there was backlash within the party when it became public.”

Now, that is more consistent with Trump’s overall laziness and disinterest in actually working for victories. Haley expressed her sads on “Fox & Friends” about the resolution, which she’s using as part of her fundraising pitch. She claimed that Trump was acting like a “Washington insider,” a rather banal description of a wannabe dictator who’s openly hostile to democracy.

From NBC News:

A Haley spokesperson brushed off the proposed resolution Thursday. “Who cares what the RNC says? We’ll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party’s nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders,” the spokesperson said. “If Ronna McDaniel wants to be helpful she can organize a debate in South Carolina, unless she’s also worried that Trump can’t handle being on the stage for 90 minutes with Nikki Haley.”

Even if Trump were to debate Haley (and he won’t), he’d just hurl insults at her while she lectured him about adding to the national debt. We’d love to see her call him “just scum,” but it won’t happen.

This past weekend, Trump boasted some more about personally killing this resolution and insisting on winning this primary fair and square, even Steven, etc. He hath murdered irony.

[NBC News / Mediaite]

PREVIOUSLY:

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his Substack.

Share

Want To Donate Just Once?