SCENES FROM DONALD TRUMP’S FRAUD TRIAL IN MANHATTAN:

Donald Trump whines that he is being FORCED to be there in New York instead of campaigning, “THEY WANT TO KEEP ME HERE,” he said.

But then he forgot he had just said that, so when a reporter asked immediately afterward if he was coming back tomorrow, he said, “Probably not. Probably, we’re having a very big tournament, professional golf tournament at Doral, so probably not.”

Donald Trump rants some more about the valuation of Mar-a-Lago.

“Everybody throughout the world is laughing,” Trump said, about the judge in New York failing to agree that Mar-a-Lago is worth probably $1.5 billion or something, and instead using the tax assessment of $18 million. (Trump is fine with using the lower numbers when it serves his purposes. But not other times. Which is literally what this case is about.)

Please realize that the reason Trump feels the need to talk about this constantly is because one of the last threads he’s holding on by is his delusional belief that he lives in the most expensive house in the world. That’s why so desperate. (That would be Buckingham Palace. Also, Mar-a-Lago isn’t a house, or isn’t supposed to be, for tax purposes, and per deed restrictions. It’s a club. Nobody is supposed to be living there. That’s why he got the sweet tax valuation.)

We’d show you video of that but fuck it, you know what he said.

Judge tells Trump to shut his goddamned mouth.

Not another gag order. It’s simply that Donald Trump does not know how to keep his lips zipped or his hands to himself in court, and therefore had to get yelled at by the judge.

Trump threw up his hands in apparent frustration and conferred animatedly with his lawyers while real estate appraiser Doug Larson testified about his interactions with a Trump company executive. State lawyer Kevin Wallace asked Judge Arthur Engoron to ask the defense to “stop commenting during the witness’ testimony,” adding that the “exhortations” were audible on the witness’ side of the room. The judge then asked everyone to keep their voices down, “particularly if it’s meant to influence the testimony.”

In related news, this didn’t happen in court, but on Monday night, Trump posted an article on his Truth Social written by white nationalist sad freakshow Laura Loomer, which included a document that appeared to have New York Attorney General Letitia James’s home address on it. Since she’s an officer of the court, that might violate the existing gag order, but maybe the judge should slap some more gag orders on him just in case?

Sidney Powell pleads guilty WAIT THAT WASN’T IN TRUMP’S NEW YORK FRAUD TRIAL!

Nope, it’s in the Georgia felony RICO case and it’s late breaking news so we’re cramming it down this post’s throat.

Guess Powell didn’t want to release the Kraken into jail.

Her trial was set to start tomorrow, along with the trial of Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro.

She has to testify against co-defendants, and she’s getting 12 months probation for each misdemeanor count she’s pleading to, for a total of six years. (No election stealing for six years, Ms. Kraken!)

She can’t talk to co-conspirators, or to the media.

She will also have to write an apology letter to the people of the state of Georgia, "which you have already satisfied," [Judge Scott] McAfee said during Thursday's court proceeding.

Pretty sweet deal. Say you’re sorry to Georgia and spill all your secrets, and avoid prison. That’s what happens for those who plead guilty early and often.

(She was the second guilty plea after Scott Hall, who flipped and pleaded guilty on charges related to the intrusion into voting machines in Coffee County, which Powell was also part of.)

This has been a breaking news post about Sidney Powell, and also every other kind of post.

MORAL OF STORY: No matter what’s happening with one Trump case in one jurisdiction, something bad is happening to him in another case in another jurisdiction. Bet on it.

[AP / ABC News / Video via Biden-Harris HQ]

