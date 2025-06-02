Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
1h

"Upon the request and recommendation of many people"

Name three of them. And John Barron doesn't count.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
1h

"Upon the request and recommendation of many people"

Fuck off, Biff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
201 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture