Suffice it to say he is not taking it well that the US Court of International Trade ruled that he didn’t have the authority to impose almost all his dumbass tariffs, even though the full 11-member appeals panel put an administrative stay on the three-judge panel’s ruling. Add to that the humiliation of knowing that the whole entire world is calling him President Taco and laughing at him (“Trump Always Chickens Out”) and plus also too there’s that story in the newspaper about how Qatar is insisting as part of any final deal on that used plane that Trump admit he begged them for it like a starving dog … no it’s not final yet, were you under the impression the deal was done? Ha ha.

Bless his heart, he’s the weakest dictator ever.

Let’s parse them babbles.

The U.S. Court of International Trade incredibly ruled against the United States of America on desperately needed Tariffs

“Incredibly.” More like totally expectedly.

but, fortunately, the full 11 Judge Panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court has just stayed the order by the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade. Where do these initial three Judges come from?

Reagan, Obama, and oh lookie there, Trump. Imagine if Joe Biden didn’t even know one of the judges who just ruled against him was his own appointee, oh boy, Jake Tapper would get paper cuts from turning the page too fast while he whacked off reading the book he wrote about it.

Trump:

How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of “TRUMP?” What other reason could it be?

Because they know the Constitution and they know trade deficits aren’t an “emergency” and they know levying taxes is Congress’s job and tariffs are taxes and …

I was new to Washington, and it was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges. I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real “sleazebag” named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions.

Oh definitely, Trump should go after Leonard Leo and the Federalist Society, that’ll work out great for him. All the people who installed Trump in office for sure respect him and think he’s brilliant and clever, and for certain they did not make him president just because they think he’s a stupid, easily flattered little bitch who’s excessively easy to manipulate.

Nailing it as usual, Dear Leader, go on:

He openly brags how he controls Judges, and even Justices of the United States Supreme Court — I hope that is not so, and don’t believe it is!

Guessing that’s a subtweet of Clarence Thomas there, we’re sure nobody noticed.

In any event, Leo left The Federalist Society to do his own “thing.” I am so disappointed in The Federalist Society because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations. This is something that cannot be forgotten! With all of that being said, I am very proud of many of our picks, but very disappointed in others. They always must do what’s right for the Country! In this case, it is only because of my successful use of Tariffs that many Trillions of Dollars have already begun pouring into the U.S.A. from other Countries, money that, without these Tariffs, we would not be able to get.

Evidence of trillions of dollars pouring in unavailable outside senile old man’s diaper-filling fever dreams.

It is the difference between having a rich, prosperous, and successful United States of America, and quite the opposite. The ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade is so wrong, and so political! Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, Country threatening decision, QUICKLY and DECISIVELY. Backroom “hustlers” must not be allowed to destroy our Nation! The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs. In other words, hundreds of politicians would sit around D.C. for weeks, and even months, trying to come to a conclusion as to what to charge other Countries that are treating us unfairly.

He always gets so upset when he’s not allowed to snap his fingers and decree things. Congress takes too long, Old Man Trump needs to poop RIGHT NOW!

Oh well, he’s not the fucking king and he’s not a fucking dictator. Get over it and get bent.

If allowed to stand, this would completely destroy Presidential Power — The Presidency would never be the same!

Absolutely nothing would change about presidential power. It would be the same as the day before and as the day after.

Dumbass.

This decision is being hailed all over the World by every Country, other than the United States of America. Radical Left Judges, together with some very bad people, are destroying America. Under this decision, Trillions of Dollars would be lost by our Country, money that will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. It would be the harshest financial ruling ever leveled on us as a Sovereign Nation. The President of the United States must be allowed to protect America against those that are doing it Economic and Financial harm. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Blah blah blah blah blah.

So that was a tantrum. When Lawrence O’Donnell reported on it last night, he called Trump “irreversibly stupid,” and it made us laugh.

In fact, his whole monologue will likely make you laugh:

Again, there’s now an administrative stay on the ruling, and Trump has until June 9 to figure out some way to appeal that isn’t breathtakingly dumb as shit. (Good luck, losers!)

One of the funny parts Lawrence highlighted is how in Trump’s lawyers’ appeal, they wrote that it’s fine if businesses have to keep paying Trump’s dumbass tariffs, because if the ruling ultimately goes against them, they’ll just “issue refunds” to the companies that have had to pay them.

So Trump’s lawyers understand who pays tariffs (and who they pass those costs off on, AKA all of us), even if President Taco is too much of a moron to understand it.

Ever since the ruling came down, MAGA has been in histrionics. Aryan Stock Photo Karoline Leavitt indignantly demanded the Supreme Court (ignore the Constitution and) “put an end to this for the sake of our Constitution.” We’ll see how that goes over with this Supreme Court that seems increasingly not amused by the monster they themselves created.

Stephen Miller whined that “the judicial coup is out of control.” Hey have y’all heard the rumors that Stephen Miller and his human wife Katie Miller who (allegedly) mates with him on purpose are also in a throuple with Elon Musk? Would that mean they are all boning or otherwise bumping their cloacas into each other in fits of unbridled romance? And did y’all also hear that Katie Miller has left the White House to go work with Elon full-time? Does that mean three cloacas are becoming two? And if that’s true, can you imagine how much more evil Stephen Miller would be upon the loss of the one (1) human woman who (allegedly) was willing to mate with him? We don’t know!

WOW, that is not what this post is about. Focus, Wonkette!

More MAGA whining:

More outrage came from podcaster and serial plagiarist Benny Johnson, who called the panel’s ruling “corrupt.” Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, like Miller, labeled the decision a “JUDICIAL COUP.” Steven Crowder used the same term. “This is a judicial coup against the President and the American people who elected him,” Crowder wrote on X. “These corrupt judges might as well be doing the bidding of Beijing at this point.”

Wow, they seem upset.

Yes, Trump is having a hard time with all of it, and we’ve officially reached the point where the entire world is just fucking laughing at him.

Let’s rub salt in the wound by posting this clip of Jimmy Kimmel going to town on Trump last night. If you love the Village People as much as Trump loves the Village People, don’t miss the song Jimmy put together for Old Taco Lumps.

