Wonkette

Wonkette

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
7h

Guilfoyle snarked regarding Junior's sexual prowess: "The Bettina has yet to come!"

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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
7h

Every day there seems to be something new to learn about what pathetic ASSHOLES these people are. I miss Biden. I miss Obama. Biden loves his son even though he's a fuck up. I hate this timeline.

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