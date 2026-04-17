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Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
5h

OT - I have some very sad news to share. Apparently, Paul and I are over. There's someone on Substack that DM'd me and told me my love life was a total failure and I needed to contact them IMMEDIATELY and I shouldn't ignore them because my life will be ruined if I don't.

I can't say I didn't write them a truly wonderful little note telling them they could fuck all the way off and my fucks for them was now complete.

Seriously, when did this shit start happening on Substack. It's not that I didn't delight in telling this cretin to fuck off it's just these grifting fucks are everywhere now and my patience is nil.

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
4h

Robots captured Russian army positions for first time in history

KYIV — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian army captured a Russian position using only ground robotic systems and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was taken exclusively by unmanned platforms — ground systems and drones,” Zelenskyy said on Monday.

“The occupiers surrendered, and the operation was carried out without infantry and without losses on our side,” Zelenskyy added.

https://www.politico.eu/article/volodymyr-zelenskyy-robotic-systems-russia-army-positions-ukraine/

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