Ugly old senile boy walking into one of his ugly houses.

At Zeteo this week, Asawin Suebsaeng and Andrew Perez reported that Donald Trump is “consumed” by fears that after he is gone, Democrats will tear down all the monuments he is building in his own honor, and he’s flailing around trying to make sure they can’t. They have five sources on this, all people either in the Trump administration or advisers.

Some […] Trump officials, two of the sources tell Zeteo, have studied examples of efforts to purge specific autocratic political cultures in other countries – such as “de-Ba’athification” in Iraq after the fall of Saddam Hussein, and the “de-Orbánising” taking place in Hungary following the electoral defeat of Trump’s political ally Viktor Orbán. […] “He has told me and others, more than a few times, that the reversal of this work cannot happen,” [says one adviser]. “The president wants all of it to be there forever. We’re talking about the Kennedy Center, the ballroom, all of it and more. President Trump is looking at his legacy in centuries and this is a huge part.”

It’s funny that they’re studying the fall of other petty tyrants and losers. At least they understand who Trump is, and what kind of disgraced trash he deserves to be remembered as.

He’s reportedly demanding people come up with all kinds of jackass ways to preserve all this ugly stuff, to make it physically difficult to get his name off the Kennedy Center, for example. He wants Congress to pass a law to make his ballroom “permanent.” He wants it to be “illegal” to get rid of money that has his face on it.

For once, he is afraid of something that is real! They’re calling it “De-Trumpification,” and every single Democrat running in 2028 needs to run on it, to vow that just like Trump did with the East Wing, they will call in the bulldozers first and not say they’re sorry later.

Arch: Gone.

The Kennedy Center and whatever else he’s put his name on: Rip the fucking letters down.

Ballroom: Bye, bitch.

Everything he’s done to make the White House look like a gaudy strip club in an abandoned strip mall? Removed. Painted over. Rose Garden restored.

Everything.

It really should be in campaign slogans and commercials. There is no teardown too petty.

Make America Not Look Like Ugly Fucking Trash Again.

And the babbling loser should have to watch it on TV.

But the Washington Post has some new evidence for the “He’s Not Planning On Leaving Anyway” file, and it is that he wants to turn one of his tacky golf clubs into the new Camp David.

Is there something wrong with the current Camp David? Well, no, except for the fact that Dear Leader hates it and always has.

He thinks Camp David is booooooring. So he wants a new one, one that’s architecturally hideous like everything else he does, with fake Mar-a-Lago boobies bouncing around everywhere. Yay, that’s what Dear Leader likes!

The Post reports that Trump wants to take his West Palm Beach club and “give” part of it to the government, to turn it into an “official sanctuary for foreign leaders and future US presidents, designed to host international summits and house presidents when they take vacations in Florida.” Additionally, “Future presidents would also be offered comped memberships to the Trump club.”

Sure. “Future” presidents. Because in the future he’s imagining, any “future” president would just be Don Jr. or Stephen Miller or maybe Peter Thiel and Elon Musk can collect Hitler’s bones and DNA and create a new fancy-schmancy Robot Hitler to be president!

Or maybe he’ll just be president-for-life, like the world leaders he actually admires.

In this future it will of course be illegal for a Democrat to become president.

“Just as Camp David, Windsor Castle, or the Elysee Palace are known worldwide, so too will the Presidential Golf Course in Palm Beach County,” Harvey Oyer, a lawyer representing the Trump course, wrote to the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners in a letter last month. Oyer asked the county, which owns the property the course is on, to provide a piece of the land to the federal government, and he promised Trump would pay for the construction of a presidential residence and facilities on that land.

Hahahahahahaha fuck that gross loser shit, nobody with class would ever so much as darken the door of the place for the purpose of taking a shit in the foyer.

Anyway, what Trump appears to be jerking his limp mushroom dick off to here is a fantasy — something Natalie printed out for him as a literal AI fantasy, maybe? — where anybody the King grants the right to act as president, they will still have to come kiss his ring. And of course, because he thinks he is a real builder, a real architect, and that people with taste admire him, he fantasizes about them coming to his luxurious palace and ooh-ing and aah-ing.

“The property is minutes away from the Donald J. Trump International Airport, does not have buildings looming, does not have houses along the course, has great security features, is close to law enforcement, and happens to be a highly rated golf course. These are features that are necessary for any presidential retreat,” said the White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview plans.

Yeah, sure, a presidential retreat tailored to the tastes of one specific tyrant. It probably also has Epstein rooms, for doing whatever Epstein Files stuff Trump likes to do, whatever Todd Blanche is still hiding from the public.

The Post explains that the letter from Oyer acknowledges that construction of this wouldn’t be finished before Trump leaves office (“leaves”) and that it would be a “gift” to future presidents. See what we said above about future presidents being mere figureheads who still want to come and kiss Dear Leader’s ring, because of how they are all Republicans.

“My understanding is that President Trump views this as a lasting contribution to the presidency and to those who will hold the office after him,” [Palm Beach County Administrator] Abruzzo said.

Uh huh.

Different suggestion: If Trump “gives” a piece of his West Palm Beach club to the government, the next president should bulldoze that motherfucker too or turn it into a gay club/abortion clinic/windmill shark sanctuary.

It’ll be fun, and full of sharks and windmills, and also stairs!

Trump loves sharks and windmills and stairs.

[Zeteo / Washington Post]

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