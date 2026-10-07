Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
5h

"And on the pedestal these words appear:

"My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!"

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away."

~Percy Bysshe Shelley

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Butch's avatar
Butch
5h

I won't support a candidate in 2028 who doesn't promise immediate demolition of everything Trump is doing.

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