Donald Trump, who is currently indicted on 91 felony charges, who is having his entire business dismantled before his very eyes by the state of New York, needs to slur his speech at you about electrocution and sharks now:

“If I’m sitting down and that boat’s going down and I’m on top of a battery, and the water starts flooding in, I’m getting concerned. But then I look 10 yards to my left and there’s a shark over there. So I have a choice of electrocution or a shark — you know what I’m going to take? Electrocution. I will take electrocution every single time. Do we agree?”

You need to hear the man attempt to say “electrocution.” You know what he sounds like? He sounds like Junior, in those clips where Junior seems very wound up, if you know what we mean.

Trump’s irrational fear of sharks isn’t new. It’s well documented. It’s the fact that right now he feels the need to babble about it. This is not a person whose brain is functioning. And to be fair, we never thought it was functioning in the first place. We know he’s still excited about the dementia test he says he aced five years ago, but we’re not particularly impressed.

Here’s another weird one from the same rally this weekend, where Trump was babbling about all the border wall he built, claiming that the Obama administration “says it in their stats” that he built 500 miles of wall.

We have several questions, and they are:

Which administration? What are these “stats” where Trump is under the impression the Obama administration writes things? What?

So things are going well for him. Trump also suggested in the same speech that electric cars make people schizophrenic because their charges only last for 10 minutes.

The last time we had one of these posts, Trump was talking about how windmills affect whales’ mental health, and genuinely asking whether American veterans have cell phones. Truly in his brain, electric cars are something from “The Jetsons” and everybody having a cell phone is a newfangled idea from the future.

As Ron Filipkowski notes at MeidasTouch, Trump has also recently suggested you need to show ID to buy bread, accused Joe Biden of trying to start World War II (2), and, uh, so much more. He made a montage of Trump over the last two weeks. It is disturbingly insane.

He said he could win California if it wasn’t rigged. And that he wanted to “dampen our forest” so we wouldn’t have forest fires. And wondered what Jack Smith’s name “used to be.”

And for more of Trump’s unhinged babbling in that speech this weekend, check out the rest of that MeidasTouch post.

Today, Donald Trump is being forced to sit in the courtroom in New York and watch his business being torn to shreds as that trial officially begins. Before he went in, he suggested with a straight face that Mar-a-Lago could be worth a billion dollars.

He also attacked the judge and the prosecutors and called Attorney General Letitia James a “racist” and a “horror show.”

Yeah, things are going just super for him.

