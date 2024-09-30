Apparently America’s fascist grandpa Donald Trump has been binge-watching all The Purge movies, in between binge-watching every violent “cynical cop who breaks all the rules to catch criminals” entertainment ever made (so pretty much all of them), in between his daily mainlining of right-wing media such as Fox News and Newsmax and Right Side Broadcasting, and somewhere in there probably talking to his idiot sons and Stephen Miller and whichever other wingnut morons happen to be sucking up to him at any given moment.

The natural result of all this brain-rotting input occurred over the weekend at one of his Nuremberg rallies in the swing state of Pennsylvania, where former President Brainworms suggested all crime in America will stop if we just give the nation’s law enforcement officers a full day to be as violent as they want.

That’s right. No rules, no constitutional protections for the accused, no “innocent until proven guilty.” Just go out there and bust some heads, officer. Your local Soros prosecutor will be furious, so go ahead and shoot that liberal pansy. There! Bet Mr. Bleeding Heart is sorry he tried to stop you now!

Truly, this is a sight to behold, if you don’t mind your eyes melting and your eardrums gagging themselves to death:

It’s all hideous, but let’s note a couple of lines in particular:

“David Muir, how about him? … I said crime is at a level we’ve never seen, it’s rampant, it’s rising. Okay, he interrupts me. I’m sorry sir, crime in this country has gone down. I said, you know, without looking at numbers, is there anybody in this room that thinks that crime has gone down?”

Well sure. If you don’t look at all the statistics that say that crime has been dropping, and if you make your only evidence “whatever sensationalistic crap you see on the news,” and also you have a yawning, boundless void where your mind should be, you can think crime is whatever you want. You can think everywhere outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago looks like Escape from New York.

Then he spewed some blah blah blah about the liberal left not letting cops and border patrol do their jobs because they want to destroy our country, before he got to his big proposal:

“If you had one day, like one real, rough, nasty day, with the drugstores as an example where, when they start walking out with … One rough hour, and I mean real rough, the word will get out and it will end immediately.”

Note the cheering. One thing that always seems to surprise The New York Times reporters on their periodic diner safaris is that Trump’s fans love this stuff. They vote for him because he’ll break every law ever written since Hammurabi chiseled his stone tablets, not in spite of it.

Of course, it’s strange to hear a guy with 34 felony convictions fantasizing about turning law enforcement loose on lawbreakers. But it’s only strange for normal, decent people. He and his followers take it as a given that the consequences he’s proposing should never, ever apply to him, or to guys like him.

Permitting police violence and killing accused criminals whether they are guilty or not has been a theme for Trump for decades, so this isn’t really new.

But the good news is that it still makes us mad! We’re not completely dead inside!

