Wonkette

Wonkette

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ShrillKitty's avatar
ShrillKitty
4m

Everything Trump Touches Dies

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Tasner Hasenpfeffer's avatar
Tasner Hasenpfeffer
7m

They're gonna be begging Kid Rock to perform!

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