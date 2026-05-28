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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

In a timeline where we didn't have a shitty asshole "running" the country, you just know that there would be acts fighting over the chance to appear at a prestigious USA 250 anniversary party. Talk about ruining the brand...

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Georgiaburning's avatar
Georgiaburning
1h

The Solid Gold Dancers would be an obvious choice here. Trump is stuck on both the 1980’s and gold.

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