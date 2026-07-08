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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
1h

What has he done more at this meeting--sleep or fart?

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
1h

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mq56s2vkam2b

Trump announces 111 missiles were launched by the Islamic Republic of Japan.

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