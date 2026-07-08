Donald Trump dropped down in Ankara, Türkiye, for the big NATO summit, and wasted no time confirming every European leader’s worst instincts about whether or not the United States is any longer their friend.

You see, the stupid senile bitch Trump still thinks that part of the NATO deal is that the other members should jump up to help every time Benjamin Netanyahu tricks him into starting a war no other American president was stupid enough to start. He thinks they owe that to him. He thinks that’s part of Article 5. He’s the stupidest, most useless brain of any human who’s ever taken up space on God’s green earth.

So he arrived in Ankara and, during a press availability with Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, immediately started in babbling about his Greenland shit again.

He yapped:

“Greenland doesn’t help Denmark, Denmark doesn’t spend money to really help Greenland, but it’s an important part for the United States,” the president continued. Greenland “should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark,” he concluded.

Sorry about all this yet again, Europe.

Notably, it was reported this weekend that France has had to prepare for the very real possibility of a “shooting war” with the US over Greenland. Now here comes Trump to start running his fucking mouth about that again, and Danish PM Mette Fredriksen is having to reiterate at NATO that she will defend Greenland, and that it’s “not for sale.”

Trump also continued yesterday to make threats to remove troops from Europe, said hopeful words about a peace deal for his father Putin in Russia and Ukraine (despite how his opinion on the matter is less than irrelevant), and said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is a “nice person,” while whining some more that she wouldn’t help him bomb Iran at Netanyahu’s request. This, despite how just this weekend, he was still fanning the flames of the stupid feud he started with her by telling pathetic, unbelievable lies about her wanting to be in the same room with him.

He also recommenced his bitching that if it hadn’t been for the foul fucking dictator he was meeting with at the time, for whom he’s always had a little Trumpy boner, he might not have even come to the NATO summit:

“I was very disappointed with NATO, and frankly, if it weren’t held in Turkey, where my friend happens to be a very strong leader, a very strong person, it’s possible that I wouldn’t have attended. I felt I had to attend because of the fact that, you know, I know he’s gone all out.”

Did y’all hear about trashball Erdoğan’s latest stunt, denying a gay cruise ship permission to dock in Istanbul because of the homosexual lifestyle? Motherfucker does not belong in a community of respected nations like NATO, but we understand why they might keep him there as a means of controlling him. (It’s good that Turkey’s bid for European Union membership is forever stalled.)

Of course, the same could probably be said for the United States these days.

Anyway, back to Trump’s humiliation of himself and of the United States!

Here is Trump today in a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, HEREBY DEMANDING an end to all trade with Spain, including tourism!

“Spain is a wasted cause. We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain, please. […] Cut off all trade with Spain, please! Including visits, OK? We don’t want anything to do, watch them come running back …”

Can Trump actually do that unilaterally? Of course not, but he’s too stupid to understand that. And of course only 4.9 percent of Spain’s exports — 18 billion euros worth — head to the United States, whereas 23 billion euros worth of goods come from the US to Spain. Trump knows nothing about trade, but that’s called a trade surplus.

As for the tourism, does Trump think Spaniards are flocking to American shores? Or is he going to try to ban Americans from visiting Spain, AKA the second-most-visited tourism destination in the world?

Just curious how the dumb bitch is planning to humiliate himself here.

Spain has not committed to Trump’s THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER demands to kick its defense spending up to five percent of its annual budget by 2035. And Pedro Sánchez is always mean to him, and he does it while looking handsome and in Castilian Spanish, so it’s a humiliation for Trump on all fronts and that’s why he’s mad.

Trump finished that clip above by whining that Spain also mistreats Mark Rutte, Trump’s special boy who always stays in character pretending he respects Trump, and Trump buys it, because Trump is stupid and easily flattered.

Here is how Spain has responded:

In response to Trump’s comments, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s office said that Spain “maintains an excellent social, cultural, and economic relationship with the US, and we have no intention of seeing that change.” The spokesperson said the Spanish government regarded such statements “as a matter of routine.” The spokesperson referenced the U.S.’ trade surplus with Spain, and the fact that the European Union handles trade for the bloc’s 27 member countries.

How do you say “Yeah we hear that old bitch running his mouth” in Spanish? (Something like Sí, oímos a ese viejo cabrón parloteando sin parar, maybe.)

So anyway, that’s been what the beginning of the NATO summit has looked like. (We should probably mention that Trump has also blown up his ceasefire with Iran, again, some more.) And Rutte had such high hopes for there being a united NATO front against Vladimir Putin! Too bad the ass he’s got his tongue up is that of a stupid orange Hitler wannabe who thinks he’s impressive because he (allegedly) passes dementia tests.

If you have not read that incredible Wall Street Journal article from this weekend about all the ways European leaders work together to make Trump their useful idiot, how they scheme to manage that dumbfuck, all as they strategize on how to get out of their now-abusive relationship with Trump’s America, now would be a good time.

American allies have begun pushing the gas pedal on an unprecedented experiment in de-Americanization. Authorities from France to the Netherlands are quietly removing American tech from their systems, adopting European open-source software and urging civil servants to no longer use Microsoft Teams or Office.

It begins with an account of the secret meeting European leaders had at the beginning of this year on exactly how to break up with America. It discusses how Meloni thought Trump could be reasoned with at that meeting, but now no longer does. It talks about how they literally all craft their text messages to make the illiterate idiot feel safe:

When texting Trump, Rutte would echo the president’s own syntax and hyperbole, keeping his messages congratulatory, with staccato sentences. He immersed himself in the role so thoroughly some heads of government who worked with him began describing him as an actor who never broke character. Soon, European leaders were following his lead. Finland’s president and Norway’s prime minister started workshopping their text messages to Trump, talking about which words they should render in capital letters. Sometimes, the Norwegian leader preferred his Finnish counterpart to send a message. Nordic officials worried that the mere mention of Norway, home of the Nobel Peace Prize, could reopen a sore wound.

The American president, that’s who they are talking about.

How they talk to him about advocating for a ceasefire in Ukraine, when he starts taking Putin’s side? They use his words: “Stop the killing,” because those are the simple words Trump understands. “Trump lectured top EU official Ursula von der Leyen for advocating sanctions on Russia, so she started referring to economic pressure as tariffs.”

If you want the senile dumbass to do anything, call it a tariff! Wow.

And then there’s:

Weeks into Trump’s second term, Macron visited to discuss NATO and Ukraine. The two spent hours together, and the U.S. president seemed open to his ideas. They used a tablet to dial into a video call led by Justin Trudeau. But as the Canadian prime minister was talking, Trump, frustrated with a technical issue that prevented him from chiming in, lobbed the device over the Resolute Desk and onto the floor, an official present said.

Like a toddler cat with dementia.

Does Trump bring foreign leaders into a room off the Oval Office full of MAGA hats and — no shit — Florsheim shoes, and tell them to pick whatever they’d like? He does. Apparently he thinks their wives (???) might like to relist the swag he gives them on Facebook Marketplace, or take it on Antiques Roadshow?

During their chat, Trump told [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz he had something to show him, and walked the chancellor of Germany into a small study off the Oval Office. It was, Trump announced, “the Lewinsky room” and he had filled it with MAGA memorabilia, including red hats and boxes of Florsheim dress shoes. “Just grab whatever you want,” a congenial Trump told his German guests, adding that their wives could sell the swag for “thousands of dollars.”

“That’s the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever heard about Trump” has now happened more than once in this article.

If you want to see something really embarrassing, just watch the full presser with Rutte. You’ll be able to envision Trump throwing things off desks like a fucking baby quite easily.

There’s a second part of the report out now, on how Canadian PM Mark Carney has been at the forefront of the effort to get Europe thinking and acting as its own superpower in a world where it can’t rely on the USA, hammering to them the message that “the old America isn’t coming back.”

You’ll want to read that one while you, too, grapple with the world’s growing embrace of Carney’s thesis.

[CNN / Wall Street Journal / U.S. News & World Report]

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