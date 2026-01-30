Wonkette

Sk8erChoi
MAGA: we need to drop all these leftist climate regulations so we can compete with China

Reality: China is quickly becoming the global leader in clean energy production while American progress falls behind.

MAGA: AI women are just hotter than real ones

Baconzgood's avatar
Baconzgood
1hEdited

My MAGA uncle just said to me "Global warming? Its 7°F and we just got 2 feet of snow"

Instead of explaining the difference between climate vs weather I just smacked him upside the head with a frying pan full of sausage and green pepper scrambled eggs. And told him Glenn Beck is a moron.

We have to be firm with people now.

