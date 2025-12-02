Wonkette

Old Man Shadow
27m

I know he's stupid, but there was a reason why the White House had always been a humble (compared to the palaces of Europe and the Middle East) house instead of a monument to excess and wealth.

The President is supposed to be... or was supposed to be... seen as one of us. Not a king, not a prince, not a sultan, not a ruler. One of us. One American elected to speak and act on our behalf. Sovereignty dwelt with the people of America, not a President and not a king.

The house that we the people lent the one elected to represent us was nice, but not overly ostentatious. It was a house where the family would live and business of the State would be conducted.

He has profaned it. Violated the humble space. Violated the idea of sovereignty lying with the people.

He should be impeached and removed, but our Republic is sick and near death.

Vileaxxe
27m

I had to stop reading cos these questions were getting to me…

1. 18,000 people? Nobody but nobody on this green earth wants to be hemmed up in a room with 18000 people. What world leader does he imagine is going to agree to basically stadium seating?!

2. Where is the parking for (generously) 9,000 limos plus motorcades etc?

3. How many HVAC units to heat & cool this gold-painted Wal-mart with 18000 bodies in it?

