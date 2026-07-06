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ziggywiggy
5h

Monday Bear!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-289121175?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy
18m

I'm watching the sportsball on Telemundo hoping to absorb more Spanish.

I have a good understanding because living in Washington Heights for 16 years you are immersed in it. But I have always been terrible at trying to speak it.

I have some dear friends originally from PR that I knew back in NYC, and they would love that I tried but we just would end up laughing and they would translate for me when it was a big group, so I could participate.

I always loved that so much, they didn't treat me like an outsider and if I didn't understand they helped me to understand.

I miss those friends, we all scattered to places outside of NYC.

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