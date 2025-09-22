Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WannabeWonk's avatar
WannabeWonk
2h

OT, about 20 minutes ago I cancelled my Disney+ subscription and cited "Kimmel's 'suspension' and Disney's supplicatin to Sinclair, Nexstar, and the Trump administration." Just now MSNBC reported that Disney has relented and Kimmel will be back on the air tomorrow. You're welcome America! (that last part is a joke, by the way.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
calliecallie, aka pollyanna's avatar
calliecallie, aka pollyanna
3h

OT, in case you need a break from news. Happy Autumnal Equinox! Here are the dogs of Fall:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/g-0m3sYR3c4

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
380 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture