Eric Siebert, fired for refusing to invent crimes to charge Trump’s enemies with

Saturday morning, we wrote about Donald Trump being poised Friday to fire Eric Siebert, the guy he himself nominated to be the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, because Siebert wouldn’t convene a grand jury to try to press charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James for some made-up mortgage fraud she didn’t do. But then it all went down! Friday Siebert quietly resigned. And Trump took to his website to toot that he’d actually FIRED him on account of SUSPICION OF RINO.

Any Democratic support for a Republican appointee fails the purity test now! The hypnotic Democrats who lured Trump and all the other Republicans to back Siebert with their siren songs were Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who supported him to make nice with Governor Glenn Youngkin, after Siebert had already been approved by the Republican-dominated Judiciary Committee. But whatever!

Then at 3:44 p.m. Saturday Trump posted, and then deleted, what looked like it was supposed to be a DM to AG Pam Bondi? Then he reposted it at 6:44 p.m. His website is so glitchy!

Leticia, Letitia, potato, potatoe, indicted five times, or 91 times, good luck getting grand juries to go for it. Or ones in California and New York or DC to indict Adam Schiff and James Comey for mean-to-Trump “reasons.”

Also posted at 6:44:

Which you can only imagine him saying like the Incredible Hulk. TRUMP SMASH!

Then at 7:51 p.m.:

Well, about that. Our Liz Dye points out that Halligan is not even admitted to the bar in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and she has never prosecuted a case. Just like ousted US Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba! Before Halligan was chosen to trot behind Trump’s Florida documents-in-the-shitter case in Florida, she was:

“an insurance defense lawyer in Fort Lauderdale whose courtroom experience consisted of serving as second chair in a two-day trial in a case brought by Miami homeowners with damaged roofs. But Halligan had made several appearances on Steve Bannon’s podcast praising Trump.”

So all that qualified her for the team, plus possibly the fact sht was runner-up for Miss Colorado twice.

But as of this minute, Trump has not actually installed or officially nominated Halligan. For in the meantime, Bondi has appointed Mary “Maggie” Cleary to take Siebert’s spot. Cleary is a true believer who claimed she applied to be a US Attorney to seek revenge over being targeted and profiled and questioned if she was at the Capitol on January 6, when she was NOT, just because she is conservative and looked like somebody there. So offensive! But if you haven’t committed a crime, what’s the problem with being profiled? Isn’t that what they like to tell the non-white people?

Cleary is at least also an actual lawyer who’s taught trial advocacy at UVA law school and has some experience. Can SHE find something in Letitia James’s mortgage filings to prove to a grand jury that she did a fraud? That remains to be seen!

So far the closest to evidence out there is an internal document prepared by title company lawyers, not James, from a template, incorrectly describing the house James gave her niece Shamice Thompson-Hairston money for as her primary residence. But the mortgage company never saw that document, which is some extremely bad attempted mortgage fraud.

Her lawyers even have proof James emailed the mortgage broker, “This property WILL NOT be my primary residence[.] It will be Shamice’s primary residence.” Her declaration “is marked as a non-occupying co-borrower.” And for the loan application question “Will you occupy the property as your primary residence?” she checked the box that said “NO.”

And obviously neither the niece or James got any kind of benefit, financial or otherwise, from that “fraud” against the mortgage company that they never did. Unlike a certain New York businessman who James prosecuted who was found to have bilked mortgage companies, insurance companies and the taxman to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. But he’s not the fraud, she’s the fraud! Everybody’s a fraud!

It’s super dumb, but also a worrying escalation in the regime’s attempt to loyalty-purge at the DOJ here, there and everywhere. And with the FBI leadership occupied with purging the place top-to-bottom, and DOJ employees spending hours combing through files looking for any mention of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein to set fire to, there’s a whole lot of rapists, terrorists, human traffickers, grandma-scammers and other bad people getting away with federal crimes that are not getting investigated.

What’s that? There are only two lawyers left in the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section now, down from 36 just eight months ago? We’re sure that’s fine.

Welcome to the jungle, baby!

[Law and Chaos / Washington Post gift link]

