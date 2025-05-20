Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sk8erChoi's avatar
Sk8erChoi
1h

Sweden: still exists, is more prosperous than you, is now in NATO. What else you got?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
1h

“We fought Sweden for 21 years."

This was the Great Northern War, 1700-1721. Bragging about it now is like saying "I scored 4 touchdowns in one game for Polk High."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
369 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture