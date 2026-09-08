Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
2h

>>I support anybody with an R behind their name<<

Honey, it's just pedophiles and domestic abusers all the way down, amirite?

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5 replies
Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
3h

You’re the Energy Secretary, not a sentient magic 8-ball!

“Sentient” is doing some heavy lifting in that sentence.

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