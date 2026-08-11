Wonkette

Wonkette

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SterWonk's avatar
SterWonk
3h

I still feel kind of dirty when people like Bill Kristol are out there agreeing with me...

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455 Rocket Cat, Space Donkey's avatar
455 Rocket Cat, Space Donkey
3h

Domestic violence is THE one indicator for future homicide. I might go into making some boilerplate legislation myself…how about we sue every city with a rape kit backlog > 30 day, then demand a national or state mandatory 30-day turnaround on rape kit DNA tests? The city of Houston made rape “disappear” for several years via administrative codes that blocked investigation and evidence processing. Is there a distributed war against women using rape as a weapon via deliberate administrative negligence? DON’T TREAD ON US. There should be no rape kit backlog in this millenium.

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