Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
8h

10 years. 10 fucking years this guy has been dominating the news and my attention in the most negative way. It's 17% of my life and 26% of my adult life since when I really started to figure out how it works (age 20). This is not how I imagined it back in the '90s when I thought things were moving in the right direction. Not at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
8h

OT: Say, speaking of crazed dictators, what's up with DONALD TRUMP, BEST FRIEND AND ACCOMPLICE OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN, THE INFAMOUS CHILD-RAPIST AND SEX TRAFFICKER?

'𝗪𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀': 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝘀𝗵 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝗽𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀' 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/votes-reps-push-epstein-files-154520650.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
343 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture