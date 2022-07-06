Hooray, we've reached that point in our weekly Mass Shooting News Cycle where garbage Republicans and the dancing white nationalist clowns who entertain them on the TV start telling us all the reasons mass shootings happen, none of which are ever guns.

They're reading through whatever they can learn about the shooter — real or internet rumor, whatever! — and finding whatever clues they can fit into their mangled, resentful worldview and oh let's just cut to the fucking chase, here's Tucker Carlson blaming the Highland Park mass shooting on women, more or less:

“Tucker Carlson just blamed the 4th of July mass shooting on “mostly women” who “never stop lecturing ^{{men}}^ about their so-called male privilege.” He also blamed “social media, porn, video games,” and “government-endorsed weed.” (h/t @acyn)” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen) 1657067315

Here is some transcript:

TUCKER: Look at Robert "Bobby" Crimo. Would you sell a gun to that guy, does he seem like a nutcase? Of course he does. So, why didn’t anyone raise an alarm?

Because anybody can get a gun in America and nobody raises alarms, because thanks to actual human trash, like for instance the NRA and Fox News hosts — just off the top of our head! — guns are never ever ever ever ever to blame for mass shootings that cause piles of dead kids, therefore those mass shootings must just be the sacrifice we have to give unto Moloch every so often or twice a week in order to retain our Freedom?

Well, maybe because he didn’t stand out. Maybe because there are a lot of young men in America who suddenly look and act a lot like this guy.

Here he goes.

It's not an attack, it's just true! Like Crimo, they inhabit a solitary fantasy world of social media, porn and video games. They're high on government-endorsed weed. "Smoke some more, it's good for you."

The government-endorsed weed truck comes around each day to get all the online masturbators high, it is just a thing that happens.

They're numbed by the endless psychotropic drugs that are handed out in every school in the country by crackpots posing as counselors.

Uh huh, just like Marjorie Taylor Greene said, it's a big Alex Jones/Infowars thing, because that's the kinda fountain these idiots are all gulping from, and Tucker Carlson is just Alex Jones with a (marginally) better Rolodex and a grown-up TV contract.

Here's where Tucker really goes for it:

And of course, they’re angry. They know that their lives will not be better than their parents’. They’ll be worse. That’s all but guaranteed. They know that. They’re not that stupid. And yet the authorities in their lives — mostly women — never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. “You’re male, you’re privileged!”



Imagine that. Try to imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that. So, a lot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised?

That's why all these mass shootings happen, it is because women, they are yelling at these poor boys.

Is this the shooter's manifesto or Tucker's? Because it sounds more like Tucker's, but that is just us making our own confused golden retriever face about why Tucker is always so mad on behalf of loser white men who aren't him.

Why so mad, Tucker?

Why so mad? Why so angry about all of it? What is it? Mommy left and then you saw a gay guy in the bathroom and now everything is just GRRRRR?

What is it?

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?