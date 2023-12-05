Tucker dog face SO SURPRISED dot gif

A former Fox News producer is being sued to fuck for allegedly sexually assaulting a man multiple times. Which former Fox News producer is getting sued? Does the name Justin Wells ring a bell? It should, because holy shitballs, it’s Tucker Carlson’s longtime right-hand man, his top producer, his partner in grossness.

It is sometimes the people you most expect!

The Washington Post has the main bullet points:

In the lawsuit filed in New York State Court, Andrew Delancey claims that Justin Wells repeatedly grabbed his genitals at Wells’s apartment shortly after Delancey was hired in 2008, and that superiors dissuaded him from filing complaints. A brief version of the suit — claiming assault and battery on the part of Wells, and negligence and sexual harassment on the part of Fox — was originally filed late last month, just ahead of a deadline for claims under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for civil complaints from sexual assault victims. The full complaint was filed Monday. “Wells utilized his status at Fox to prey on Mr. Delancey,” the complaint reads.

The Post explains that during the time in question, Wells worked for Fox 5 NYC and then Greta Van Susteren. He allegedly found Delancey in a Fox employee Facebook group, told him he “caught [his] eye,” and that he should come work in New York. (Delancey was at an affiliate in Florida then.)

Wells allegedly gave him monogrammed pencils, which we have to admit is pretty seductive and a very smooth move. He was going to help Delancey “learn the ropes.” He was going to help him get a better job at a different network when it turned out New York was extremely expensive. Etc.

Then:

Less than a month after Delancey started at Fox, Wells invited him to meet other Fox colleagues at a gay bar, according to the lawsuit. Wells allegedly insisted that the pair first drink at Wells’s apartment, where Delancey claims Wells “easily overpowered” him, forcing him onto his bed and grabbing his genitals and causing what Delancey describes as “severe pain,” even as Delancey yelled out “no.” “Out of nowhere, Wells aggressively pushed Mr. Delancey onto his bed where he violently forced his tongue into Mr. Delancey’s mouth,” the complaint states. Delancey convinced Wells that they needed to go meet their co-workers, according to the lawsuit, but Wells again allegedly groped him in a stairwell against his consent.

Class act — allegedly!

There’s much more in the Post article, detailing how Delancey says Wells embarked on a campaign of retaliation and apparent gaslighting against him. It also alleges that his superior at Fox News pressured him not to complain to HR.

Also there is this sicko shit:

Delancey first went public with many of his details about the assault in a 2017 Facebook post, according to the lawsuit, although he didn’t name Wells. Delancey alleges that Wells saw the Facebook post and messaged him to ask who had committed the assault, with what Delancey speculates was “a guilty conscience.”

Again, classy!

It should be underlined again that Wells is Tucker’s right-hand dude. He was fired from Fox News the same day Tucker was. He was named as a defendant in the employment discrimination lawsuit filed by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, who worked for both Tucker and Maria Bartiromo. That lawsuit alleges a shocking degree of sexism and misogyny just kidding nobody was shocked.

Wells then moved on with Tucker to his new show at a big network live from his Unabomber she-shed on Twitter, where we guess he remains to this day.

(Funny how Tucker is seemingly OK with this gay dude, considering how viciously homophobic Tucker is otherwise. How funny. Huh.)

Tucker said in a statement that bitches be lyin’ about his best boy:

“As a general matter, if you believe you’ve been the victim of a sex crime, you have a moral obligation to alert police, so it doesn’t happen to someone else,” Carlson said in statement sent to Rolling Stone. “If you wait 15 years to cash in with a civil suit, no one should take you seriously. I certainly don’t.”

Tucker certainly doesn’t.

It may say something about this story that Wells’s lawyer here is that batshit Trump sycophant Harmeet Dhillon, who’s also represented Tucker, and who wanted to beat out Ronna McDaniel for the job of running the RNC, whereas the lawyer representing this new plaintiff against Wells is, um, not like that.

Delancey’s lawyers, Alfredo Pelicci and Parisis Filippatos, responded to Tucker’s defenses of Wells:

“Mr. Carlson’s statements are a classic example of the tactics that people with power and influence use to insulate themselves from accountability and silence victims. It’s also no surprise that Mr. Carlson is jumping to the defense of his right-hand man.”

Parisis Filippatos, where have we seen that name recently?

Oh, it was Abby Grossberg’s lawsuit when we clicked on it to refresh ourselves 12 minutes ago.

Interesting how these shoes are dropping, and again, what a very shock, what a very very shock.

[Washington Post / Rolling Stone]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?