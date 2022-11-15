Let's review the last few weeks/months/days of Tulsi Gabbard's life:



Let's review how all that's going.

The endorsements:

“In the end, most of the MAGA Republicans and election deniers that Tulsi endorsed -- Blake Masters, Kari Lake, Tudor Dixon, Dan Bolduc, Joe Kent, Adam Laxalt, Tom Barrett, John Gibbs -- lost.” — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1668526520

Womp womp.

The Russia:

“BREAKING: A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. A Polish government spokesman did not immediately confirm the information, but said leaders were meeting on "crisis situation." https://t.co/W1hhjwa6ez” — The Associated Press (@The Associated Press) 1668538791

And the Tulsi:

“Tulsi Gabbard, the former congresswoman who recently announced that she has left the Democratic party, is joining Fox News as a paid contributor https: //t.co/RPLydyTy8Y” — Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline Hollywood) 1668532838

Well bing bam boom, all of this has been entirely expected, from the losing, to the poor judgment, to the Fox News, to the genocidal shitbag she's always shilling for firing on NATO probably because he's mad he's losing the war he started.

Flawless victory, Tulsi Gabbard. Flawless victory.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?