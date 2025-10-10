Wonkette

User's avatar
OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
1h

Texas: goes all out to find one woman who's had an abortion, lets 29 young girls drown in a flood.

SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
2h

M.I.T. Rejects a White House Offer for Special Funding Treatment

M.I.T. became the first university to reject an agreement that would trade support for the Trump administration’s higher education agenda in exchange for favorable treatment....

In a letter on Friday to the Trump administration, M.I.T.’s president, Sally Kornbluth, wrote that the university has already freely met or exceeded many of the standards outlined in the proposal, but that she disagrees with other requirements it demands, including those that would restrict free expression.

“Fundamentally, the premise of the document is inconsistent with our core belief that scientific funding should be based on scientific merit alone,” Dr. Kornbluth wrote."

https://archive.ph/S5S7w#selection-675.0-679.169

