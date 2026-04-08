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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2h

Oh for the love of Pete. Here I was getting ready to write a rum old fashioned, and now I’m making margaritas for TACO Tuesday. Ah, well. I’ve made a lot of fancy pants drinks lately. Time to switch it up.

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Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
2h

FUCK THIS GOD DAMNED LOSER ASSHOLE!!

KIDDIE-FUCKING DUMPSTER FIRE FUCKSTICK ASSHOLE FUCKER!!!

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