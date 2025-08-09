Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Bryson's avatar
Elizabeth Bryson
2h

I cannot wait until that sour assed bellyache Greg Abbott is six feet under. He is a wretched, mean spirited little man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
1hEdited

OT: America, goddamn! You're so droolingly fucking stupid.

In a Yahoo comments thread about how Trump is changing the NSF/NIH approval process for federal awards, a gentleman is doing a yeoman's service of posting *exactly* what the current, multi-step, completely oversighted process is.

People in the comments are replying to these *FACTS* with stupid shit like, "Oh, so they get a blank check with no oversight?" "Peer review doesn't work. Their peers are just as corrupt. Just because they are experts means nothing." "They take all the money and the taxpayers get no benefit. Like my neighbor who lived off of fake grants for decades until he was caught" (Sure, Klan. Sure.) "Democrats have been giving money to projects that mean nothing." *destroys multiple objects*

My God how did we let our fellow citizens get this stupid without knocking them on their fucking drooling asses? These are chuds who have likely NEVER SET FOOT ON THE PROPERTY OF AN INSTITUTE OF HIGHER EDUCATION!

This is utterly shameful. Just shameful.

It has been within my lifetime that people were murdered en masse just for wearing glasses as a marker for intelligence and book-learnin'. I think about that A LOT now. A LOT.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
260 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture