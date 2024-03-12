Yep, this post needs a kitten. Photo by Dim Hou on Unsplash

A Twitter account run by the “Bruin Republicans at UCLA” has been posting a great big load of racist rhetoric since at least last week, and outside some astonished posts on social media, there doesn’t seem to be much concern about it. Certainly no condemnation of the posts from California Republican officialdom, as far as we can tell. Haha, we expect such ridiculous things.

The group, which bills itself as the “premiere right wing political organization on campus,” says it prides itself on “offering conservative students an outlet for their opinions and a niche for their values.” What values? According to recent posts, that appears to be normal conservative values like rejecting the First Amendment and democracy itself, because the most important value of all for these creeps can be stated with 14 words.

Update: In reply to quite a few skeptical comments, yes, “Bruin Republicans” is a real group at UCLA, notorious for having invited that jerk Milo Yiannopoulos to campus a few years back (he cancelled) and also a former member of the group was arrested for entering the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

They’ve really been on a tear lately, starting with this embrace of the “Great Replacement Theory” Saturday, and digging in deeper with subsequent posts to defend the first one.

That reads:

We would be against immigration even if the immigrants never committed any crimes. Conservatives love stories like Laken Riley’s because it gives them an excuse to be anti-immigrant. Can’t immigration be bad just because it facilitates the ethnic replacement of white Americans?

Oh, but the group’s audition for a writing job for Tucker Carlson certainly didn’t stop there. The account went on to explain that yes, white people really are being replaced, because just look at Los Angeles, they claim:

In 1970, 6 out of every 7 people in Los Angeles were white In 2024, 2 out of every 7 people in Los Angeles are white This is called ethnic cleansing in every other part of the world But in America they call it diversity”

Worth noting, however, that 1970 was the year the Census Bureau introduced the category “Spanish Origin” — and that in the same year, the majority of persons who selected that category also chose “white” as their race; in 1980, that category was further broken into “White, Spanish Origin” (1,120,014 Angelenos) and “White, not Spanish Origin” (3,953,603), so the Racist Bruins were fudging their own pretended supremacy for 1970.

Hilariously, the account complained that there’s nothing at all “radical” about pushing white replacement theory because the “average American 100 years ago would agree … completely” with race-based opposition to immigration. And by golly, they have a point, because that was the heyday of the second KKK, the embrace of scientific racism and “eugenics,” and, driven by books like The Passing of the Great Race (1916), the adoption in 1924 of openly racist immigration laws.

You might as well point out that the average Berliner of 1936 would have found nothing wrong with the tweet either. Speaking of, the Bruin Republicans account claimed Sunday — with another old racist saw — that the US is uniquely foolish about letting its whiteness be diluted, claiming that

Other countries have some level of immigration and manage to keep their ethnic demographics constant When America does immigration, half the white people disappear in half a century and people on Twitter call you “Hitler” if you say it’s not normal

We should also point out Jamison Foser’s observation on Bluesky that “‘half the white people disappear’ is a super-interesting way of saying ‘all the white people are still there but now there are also other people.’”

Or maybe not, because two hours later the account was approvingly retweeting the vile Andrew Tate, who complained that

Europe is done. Western Europe is 0% European anywhere. White girls get raped and murdered by migrants every day and the news won’t show it.

To that, the Young Republicans added, “It’s happening to America too,” although you should also remember they aren’t going to fearmonger about crime, just about non-white people (who are innately criminal, but that’s not their point).

Eventually, the account explained that it’s really a very simple logical fact: If it’s not white, it’s not America, duh. Like so:

How can you fully separate the identity of the people from the identity of the nation? How can America be just a nation of flexible ideas? America doesn’t need to be dominated by “Old Stock Americans” but at a certain point you have to admit you can’t just switch out everybody!

And here you thought we were bound by some sort of grand ideas about consent of the governed, the popular vote, and the Constitution, when in fact, all that matters is whiteness; the other stuff is just for show.

By Monday, the account was getting even weirder, alternating between worshiping the troika of good nationalists Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping, praising Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad as “one of the most unfairly villainized men of the 21st century” because he stood up to “the neoliberal world order and the LGBT agenda,” and lamenting that even “new wave far right populists in Europe” were a great disappointment because they haven’t actually ended immigration to protect their white people. Then they became fascinated by stories of “cannibalism” by some Haitian gangs, proving that all Haitians are cannibals. (In fact, Haiti is in the midst of collapsing right now, today, cannibals or no. We can guess why the Bruin Republicans think that is.)

Now, as I say, this went on for a while without any apparent condemnation from GOP officialdom, although it appears rightwing Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen wasn’t too happy with the Bruin Republicans, asking Sunday, “WTF is wrong with you?”

Ben Shapiro also weighed in this morning, making the scale flutter slightly and defending the honor of his alma mater:

And then while I was writing this story, I clicked on a tweet to copy it and the whole account ceased to be, so go figure. Looks like the woke mob on Elon Musk’s Twitter censored them!

The Bruin Republicans at UCLA probably had a lot more to say about the disappearing white race in America, but suddenly they were replaced by a truck.

