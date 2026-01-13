Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
21m

Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth integrates it into the military.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Linda1961 is woke and proud's avatar
Linda1961 is woke and proud
8m

What is it with cons being pedos?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture