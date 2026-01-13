Oh boy, the UK is investigating and considering fining and/or banning X over Elon Musk’s GrokBot, for violating their Online Safety Act with a “nudification” tool which has been producing copious amounts of non-consensual deepfakes of sexual material based off of people’s images posted on the site, including potential child sex abuse material and graphic violence of people tied up, gagged, beaten and shot, at the rate of 6,700 non-consensual “undressing” and “nudifying” images an hour.

A PG version, to get the idea.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is insisting that X has “got to get a grip” on its tool, a superlative choice of phrasing. German media minister Wolfram Weimer has called on the European Commission to take legal steps against what he called the “industrialisation of sexual harassment,” and France has referred some of the content to prosecutors. Ireland is also investigating X for potential violations of their Online Safety Framework, and legislators are considering stronger tech-regulation laws.

Malaysia and Indonesia have now banned X outright, and India and Brazil are threatening to ban or suspend Grok.

Meanwhile old Sperm Vials Elon Musk has been whining that LEGACY MEDIA LIES and he is doing FREE SPEECH to let that shit proliferate with little to no oversight, posting laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying emojis in response to female public figures edited to look like they were in rebel-flag bikinis. Europe only hates him because he is so powerful! Then he put the tool behind a paywall.

Doesn’t that just sum the guy up.

Let’s cut the shit. Pedophilia is not a mere feature of conservatism, where a binary worldview of in-group and out-group and top-down domination is baked in. “Industrialisation of sexual harassment” is exactly right. In MAGA world there are people (themselves) who have the right to take by any means all they survey, bound only by their own morality like Trump, be that Greenland, copyrighted property, all your data, or a mom’s life in the middle of the street. White-man billionaires are in charge because God gave them a mandate for leadership based on their genetic heritage, you see, and the proof is how the Lord let them be in charge, blessed be the paradox! To them, everybody outside the MAGA circle are beasts of the field, at best.

Where are the One Million Moms screaming about little girls having their photos nudified with gags, gunshots and bruises added? They are instead angry that a Nature Valley ad featured squirrels talking about nuts.

Anyway, however close Elon Musk and Jeffrey Epstein may or may not have been, both share(d) the same narcissistic fantasy of collecting white women and building breeding ranches in Texas and Arizona, respectively, for insperminating them with their alpha DNA.

The two were also apparently closer than it at first appeared! Musk admitted to visiting Epstein’s New York house with Talulah Riley, which would mean after they met in 2008, so after Epstein’s conviction in Florida. And Ghislaine Maxwell told Todd Blanche she first met Musk on the island of one Dr. Pigozzi at a three-to-four day party around 2010 or 2011, along with a bunch of other tech bros there for Google founder Sergey Brin’s birthday, and that Epstein had been in regular email communication since with Elon, and also knew his brother Kimball.

There’s evidence on Epstein’s calendar of a trip being planned by Elon Musk to Lolita island in 2014, though Musk claims he never took it. Maxwell and Musk were also photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2014, though in 2020 Musk claimed he did not know Ghislaine “at all,” and she had photobombed him. Epstein’s banker from JP Morgan Chase, Jes Staley, also listed Musk as someone Epstein had referred to him as a client, along with Brin, Peter Thiel, and Nathan Myhrvold and Bill Gates of Microsoft.

In 2019 Epstein bragged to a New York Times columnist that he was helping Elon Musk find a new chairman for Tesla. Musk denied that, calling Epstein a “cretin” and “dumb crook.” Who knows, Epstein was a confidence-man scammer by trade, and well known to make up brags about such things. But on the other hand, Musk also seems like just the kind of emotionally needy loser who would eagerly blab all of his grossest secrets to Epstein and ask for advice while lying on a beach in a K-hole. It would be weirder if they weren’t friends!

We wonder, if Elon Musk knew nothing about Epstein’s activities, why was Musk subpoenaed in 2023 by the US Virgin Islands in their lawsuit against JP Morgan, and why did he then go to great pains to duck the subpoena, to the point the USVI government had to hire an investigator to track him down because his lawyers would not respond to any requests to accept it on his behalf? That suit was settled in September of 2023, with JP Morgan paying out $75 million, and every other detail was sealed. And that June JP Morgan also paid out $290 million to resolve claims from dozens of Epstein accusers.

So why then, in April 2024 after the cases were over, did a law firm that represents Epstein victims send Elon Musk an “Epstein” tort retainer to sign? Was some liability one way or the other perhaps revealed to him? Wanted to conflict out the Marsh Law Firm? Or was it MAYBE fake like a circulating 2016 email from Epstein to Musk asking if he was able to meet up with Maxwell for “Kung Fu practice.” With no other context, it’s anybody’s guess. Speculate wildly about what other many wonderful shared secrets these Epstein files might contain!

Speaking of, it’s now been three weeks since Pamela Jo Bondi’s Department of Justice was ordered to release all of the Epstein files, and 10 days since the DOJ was supposed to explain any redactions, and less than one percent of the files have been uploaded. Where are the records of Epstein’s financial transactions? Who was paying Jeffrey Epstein suspiciously large sums and vice versa, hm?

Reps. Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna have written a letter asking US District Judge Paul Engelmayer to appoint a Special Master and Independent Monitor to force the DOJ to comply with the law.

Oh, we got distracted again. We were writing about the Grok deepfake porns!

Like the people using Elon Musk’s Grok deepfake porns to harass Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of his latest children, a child of whom he first denied denied paternity and then threatened to seek sole custody, because St. Clair is trying to be more woke about trans people — she once literally wrote an anti-trans children’s book — since her child has a trans sibling.

Senators Ron Wyden of Oregon, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico wrote a letter to the CEOs of Apple and Google asking them to remove X from their app stores until the app quits violating their own companies’ terms of service, but no public response from those companies yet.

Well, it’s probably time to give him some more billion-dollar federal contracts anyway.

