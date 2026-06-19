Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7h

It’s another siphonophore in the hed gif. Click thru to discover some new tech being used in their identification: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/more-siphono-fun

And, here’s your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/831bd9ba-ce36-4ccc-976a-3493da8fbcb1?utm_source=share

Happy Juneteenth and have a good weekend!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7hEdited

From my Congresswoman Shontel Brown:

"Last week the FBI conducted a massive raid targeting the Ohio Organizing Collective, an organization supporting voting rights and voter registration efforts in Northeast Ohio. According to multiple reports, hundreds of agents took part in the raid. Yet a week later, we still have heard very little from the FBI, despite the fact that this took place just months before a federal election.

On Wednesday, I wrote to the FBI demanding answers, because the people I represent deserve to know what legal authority the FBI had to do this, if this raid was covered by a warrant, and more. You can read the letter here. (I put the link below-zw)

The right to vote is sacred and what happened in Cleveland last week is deeply alarming. When federal agents undertake a statewide operation against an organization whose mission is helping eligible Americans register to vote, the public has every right to ask questions.

Any action that risks intimidating lawful voter registration efforts or discouraging participation in our democracy should concern every American, regardless of party.

My message to Ohioans is simple: it is safe to participate, register, vote and help your neighbors do the same. We will remain vigilant in defending the sacred right to vote and protecting the freedoms that generations fought to secure.

The FBI raid has also caused concern and confusion in our community, and it is important that people understand their constitutional rights are still in place."

https://shontelbrown.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/shontelbrown.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/oh-dem-delegation-to-fbi-re-ohio-organizing-collaborative.pdf

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