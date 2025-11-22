Wonkette

Bitter Scribe
4h

OT: AOC is jeering that Marjorie Taylor Greene timed her resignation to just days after her pension kicked in, but I don't blame her for doing that. I would have done the same thing.

OTOH, I don't blame AOC for getting in a last few digs either, considering how shitty Greene has been to her over the years.

Bottom line: Bye, beeeyotch.

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

AND a reminder to HIT 'EM IN THE WALLET!

In re: the ECONOMIC BLACKOUT next week - from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, we’re saying “We Ain’t Buying It” and asking Americans to hit pause on buying from corporations that enable Trump’s fascist agenda. If you must shop, buy from small businesses only. Use cash.

https://weaintbuyingit.com/?utm_source=ind_wabi

https://www.themassblackout.com/

