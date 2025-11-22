Willy Aceituno, a Honduras-born US citizen, after DHS goons broke his truck’s window, dragged him out, and pinned him down in a parking lot Saturday. Video screenshot: Associated Press via NY Post on YouTube.

Local officials in Charlotte, North Carolina, said Thursday that federal goons’ occupation of the city was ending, with an announcement from Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden that the latest deportation festival had ended. McFadden said in a statement that the Border Patrol’s Five-Day Hate — dubbed “Operation Charlotte’s Web” by DHS because everything good and innocent must be desecrated by this administration — was winding down and would next hit New Orleans. That’s expected to start sometime after the Thanksgiving weekend, so DHS goons can take advantage of the big Blackshirt Friday deals.

But within a few minutes, Homeland Security Propaganda Minister Tricia McLaughlin said it wasn’t so, and that the deportation/ethnic cleansing would continue until the area’s average complexion is at least a little less brown. In a statement, McLaughlin cackled, “Wrong. Operation Charlotte’s Web isn’t ending anytime soon,” then resumed her meal of adorable baby otters. You might assume she bites their heads off first, but she leaves that for last so they feel all the suffering.

Keep in mind, however, that McLaughlin also insisted “We aren’t leaving Chicago” (archive link) and pretended DHS had singlehandedly eliminated crime there, the very day that Top Border Patrol Goon Gregory Bovino and the stormtroopers decamped for Charlotte. Given McLaughlin’s record of lying all the time about EVERYTHING, we may want to take her denial as confirmation that The Purge is indeed moving on to the Big Easy.

It appears that Bovino and SOME PIGS flew away from Charlotte Thursday when the wind caught the sticky webbing spewed from their asses. As CNN reports, that fueled “confusion about the state of the operation.” The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office also says it stands by its statement. Therefore, we can say that Charlotte finds itself in a superposition where the Spiderpigs both are and are not up to evil fuckery in the city, until observation determines the state of reality. They’re Schrödinger's Nazis.

Regardless of whether the Brute Squads really have left Charlotte, one big takeaway from the week is that these DHS operations seem to have taken on a new, accelerated pace as the agency tries to ramp up the terror. In just a few days, the deportation sweeps arrested around 370 people and stopped or detained many more — including US citizens guilty of Shopping While Brown. Saturday, the first day of the raids, Border Patrol thugs stopped Honduran-born citizen Willy Aceituno twice within the space of a few minutes as he stopped to pick up some food at a restaurant while on the way to work. In the second encounter, goons smashed the window of Aceituno’s pickup, dragged him out, threw him facedown to the parking lot pavement, and handcuffed him. They only released him once they verified he’s a citizen, as he’d already made clear when they harassed him on the way into the restaurant.

DHS lied on Twitter (archive link) that they’d had to attack Aceituno after he “became erratic, refused lawful commands, and had to be removed from his vehicle” and that he’d “admitted he was trying to distract officers so others could evade the law.” Aceituno denied all that, pointing out that if he’d actually interfered with operations, he’d have been arrested and charged. He added, “They‘re security officials of the United States, the most powerful country in the world. I don’t think a dummy like me could distract such capable people.” Pretty clever, these foreigners who somehow become citizens! Aceituno has filed a police complaint to report the damage to his car.

But the other big takeaway is that while DHS goonery accelerated, ordinary citizens pissed off at the fascist invasions of their cities are learning from the experience of people in other places. As soon as Charlotte was targeted by the feds, activists from Chicago got in touch with organizers in Charlotte to share tips and, yes, whistles. Those Chicago activists had themselves networked with folks in Los Angeles, Portland, and elsewhere. There’s no such thing as Antifa, Inc, but hell yes, people do share information based on how their communities learned to resist the DHS invaders.

The Chicagoans helped dozens of Charlotte organizations plan rapid-response groups to warn residents of impending raids, and to get volunteers in place to record the goon squads. They shared information on organizing a “magic school bus,” volunteers who escort children to school if their parents fear getting scooped up while dropping their kids off or picking them up. And the groups shared information on immigrants’ legal rights, including how to help them seek them legal representation.

The week before federal thugs descended on the state in force, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein urged residents to “remember our values” in the face of DHS raids and arrests. In a statement, Stein called on people not only to remain peaceful and all that, but also reminded them:

We stand with our neighbors. And when we see injustice, we bear witness. If you see any inappropriate behavior, use your phones to record and notify local law enforcement, who will continue to keep our communities safe long after these federal agents leave.

Bovino didn’t like that, and whined on Twitter (Atlantic gift link), “You need to check yourself.” And as in other cities, DHS didn’t inform state and local officials of anything that was going on, because in Trump’s America, democratically elected local government is the enemy, at least when local officials won’t bend the knee or cooperate with ethnic cleansing.

Once the goons arrived, some businesses closed for their employees’ and customers’ safety, and some churches saw sharply reduced attendance at services. At least one local grocery chain offered free delivery so people wouldn’t have to risk going out to get groceries, an old-fashioned word that should never have become a reason for fear.

And all week, people protested, and they confronted the masked thugs. Charlotte resident Reba Hamilton became an internet folk hero by getting in the faces of Border Patrol goons who were demanding to see the papers of two men she’d hired to decorate trees in her yard with Christmas lights — and for yelling “Get the hell out of my yard, assholes” at the goons as they drove off and left the workers alone.

As in Chicago, residents blew whistles, honked horns, and gathered by the dozen outside schools with whistles to warn if any suspicious vehicles pulled up. They generally did all they could to protect their neighbors, and while the deportation goons still made hundreds of arrests, the fact that the Border Patrol’s deployment only lasted a week sure looks encouraging. Good luck, New Orleans.

