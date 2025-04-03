If there is any group of persecuted people in the world that the United States in its beneficence should take pity on, a group that our mighty nation should pull out all the stops to rescue from their tormented existence, a group worthy of us spending our unnecessarily limited financial resources on, clearly, CLEARLY, it is white people from South Africa.

Ha ha, you thought we were going to say Black people in famine-riddled lands in Africa, or the poor earthquake victims in Myanmar, or the refugees fleeing political oppression and gang violence from South America, didn’t you? The same sorts of people we have spent decades trying — sometimes futilely and insufficiently, but trying nonetheless — to help in our role as the world’s great superpower.

Nope, we all know how the Donald Trump administration feels about Those People. But if you’re a white South African farmer whose alleged persecution at the hands of the majority-Black nation has filled the spank banks of innumerable white supremacists over the years, it’s your lucky day. Not only are we going to recruit you to come to America, but we’re also going to open refugee centers in South Africa itself, where you can walk in, kick up your feet, complain that Oi, they stole me land!, and suddenly you’re eating hot dogs and moaning in pain every time you hear “American Pie,” like any other good, red-blooded USian.

America is not opening refugee centers in Caracas or Kigali, we can promise you that.

From The New York Times:

Under Phase One of the program, the United States has deployed multiple teams to convert commercial office space in Pretoria, the capital of South Africa, into ad hoc refugee centers, according to the documents. The teams are studying more than 8,200 requests expressing interest in resettling to the United States and have already identified 100 Afrikaners who could be approved for refugee status. The government officials have been directed to focus particularly on screening white Afrikaner farmers. The administration has also provided security escorts to officials conducting the interviews of potential refugees.

Isn’t that a treat? We are revoking visas and refugee status and rounding up and selling into Salvadoran supermax any foreigner who so much as looks at an ICE agent funny. We have taken a scythe to USAID and every other agency that the nation has built since World War II to spread America’s soft power by providing food and medication and educations and clean water and shelter and God only knows what else, mostly to developing countries. We have ceded whatever leadership we might, as recently as January, have been able to offer, while China and Russia and India step in to fill the gap.

But if you’re a member of a group that the likes of Tucker Carlson, a man whose only positive feeling about color is whatever shade his tanned balls currently are, thinks are facing extinction, America will go so far as to pull out armed security teams to make sure you’re safe in the office space we rented in the crime-ridden hellhole that is Pretoria.

We have, in short, boned ourselves.

Among the refugees whose status Trump has revoked are 20,000 people from “countries like Afghanistan, Congo and Syria” who had already been approved and were all ready to come to the US. Then Trump took office and the US Refugee Admission Program is now arguing in court that America is too full to accept new huddled masses.

Meanwhile, his secretary of State, the execrable garden gnome Marco Rubio, is bragging about how many foreign students he’s booted out of the country for such thought crimes as writing editorials in college newspapers that the Trump administration disagrees with. Look at this video! He’s proud of having allegedly revoked the visas of over 300 alleged “lunatic” students.

What a jackass.

The whole idea that white South African farmers are an endangered group is, in a word, horseshit. The Trump administration has tried to claim they are being murdered at a high rate. They are not. The administration has claimed the majority-Black government is seizing whites’ land as some sort of revenge for decades of apartheid. It is not.

And despite all the whining about the South African government seizing their homesteads, whites in the country own about half the land while making up only seven percent of the population. We’re not talking about an oppressed minority being shut out of society here.

But the shibboleth that white South Afrikaners are being persecuted has been a longtime obsession of the Right, and it has permeated the mainstream of the GOP, which is now indistinguishable from a klavern of subliterate morons.

As one observer told the Times, there is no subtext with Trump administration policy. This is simply government ordered around the idea that the Great Replacement theory is real, and not a paranoid construct invented by people for whom the sight of brown skin induces panic attacks. So the administration is kicking out many of the dark-skinned people it thinks have been imported to vote Democratic, and bringing in the white people it is sure will vote Republican.

The white South Africans certainly appreciate America’s help. Ernst Roets, a South African who has lobbied hard for the rights of his fellow white people, told the Times that Afrikaners feel “seen” by Trump.

On top of that, the US just named L. Brent Bozell III as ambassador to South Africa. Bozell’s father was a buddy of William F. Buckley, a founder of the National Review, and a huge fan of the theocratic authoritarianism of Francisco Franco. His son is a January 6 rioter who was serving a four-year prison sentence when Trump pardoned him.

This is a family of racism royalty, is the point we’re trying to get at here. Lucky for them, the rest of the GOP is no longer pretending it hasn’t caught up.

