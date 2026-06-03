Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
3h

OT Happy Times News (Because we all need it)...

https://substack.com/profile/155629128-cakeswelike/note/c-270087831?r=2kno7c

Reply
Share
10 replies
Docadoodledoo's avatar
Docadoodledoo
4h

Just moved to California last week after 25+ years as a pediatrician in South Florida. Earlier this year, I saw the first two measles cases of my career at the pediatric urgent care where I practiced. While I am thrilled to live in a state that follows evidence-based medical guidelines for its citizens, I am saddened knowing that children who live in states that don't follow guidelines will suffer because of the stupidity of their parents and their state's health departments.

Reply
Share
4 replies
586 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture