Here are some videos of members of Congress beating the dicksnot out of Trump officials yesterday. Perhaps we will add some so-called “tabs” after that.

You all saw that dumbass ICE Nazi Barbie making an absolute fool of herself unable to explain what “habeas corpus” is. Guess she was getting ready for a photo-op during every social studies and civics class that was ever available to her. That happened during an exchange with Maggie Hassan, who … voted to confirm her.

Not a big fan of Ruben Gallego these days, but he also made a fool out of Noem, who he, to his credit, did not vote to confirm.

Ooh she is getting UPSET at all the people making fun of her Nazi Glamour Shots and Instagram posts.

Here is RFK Jr. having a brainworm tantrum at Patty Murray. He is an absolute lunatic.

Murray added on Bluesky, “I don't want this to get lost: after RFK Jr. finished with his tantrum, he ADMITTED he is blocking BILLIONS in federal child care funding. That needs to change IMMEDIATELY.”

Here is Chris Van Hollen absolutely losing his shit at Marco Rubio for being such a liar and an embarrassment, and Marco Rubio being a soulless little bootlicking fascist in response.

Jacky Rosen is not angry with Marco Rubio for helping destroy the United States’s standing in the world, she’s disappointed. Wonders if he’s proud of himself when he’s in his quiet moments.

We personally wonder what all the Democratic senators (read: all of them) were smoking when they decided to vote for this sniveling shitbag to be secretary of State.

At least Van Hollen said out loud that he regrets it.

REMINDER: THEY’RE ALL NAZIS AND SHOULD BE TREATED AS SUCH. THEY’RE NOT YOUR FRIENDS. NONE OF THEM ARE YOUR FRIENDS. THEY WERE NEVER YOUR FRIENDS. STOP FUCKING VOTING TO CONFIRM THEM.

Also yesterday Nancy Mace showed a naked picture of herself during a congressional hearing. That was weird.

Told you it was video day!

Below the jump, some tabs that aren’t even videos, PEE YEW.

Kristi Noem’s Gestapo is now apparently deporting people to South Sudan. Wait, did we say “deporting?” We meant kidnapping and human trafficking. Anyway, sounds like another shit-hitting-fan moment, we’ll have more today. [AP]

The hacks at Trump’s FDA, drunk on horse paste we reckon, will no longer be recommending the COVID boosters for the great majority of people. So if you need a booster, get one now, or start looking into countries with functioning healthcare authorities. [Reuters]

Donald Trump’s pissy little yip-yap dog Ric Grenell is queening out over “fake revenue” from the Kennedy Center (it’s revenue he doesn’t understand), is demanding an investigation, ARF! ARF! ARF! ARF! ARF! [New York Times]

Kid Rock seems very upset about the news that his own restaurant’s management shut down its own kitchen to protect employees from Trump’s Gestapo. [Daily Beast]

Jake Tapper’s really lickin’ the old urinal cakes of life if he’s going on Megyn Kelly to promote his shit book. Here’s some clip about how he called Lara Trump to say how sorry he was for questioning her wisdom in saying Joe Biden was in cognitive decline. Fuck off, hack. [Mediaite]

Speaking of, have y’all heard this story from Hunter Biden about Jake Tapper?

Really disgusting if true! [Breaker]

Add Neil Young to the list of people telling Donald Trump to fuck off. [San Francisco Chronicle]

OK that’s enough, see you later when it’s time for another post!

